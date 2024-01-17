Triple H shares heartfelt message following WWE RAW

Triple H issued a statement of thanks to the WWE roster, staff, and crew after what went down this past week.

The Road to the Royal Rumble continued last Friday as SmackDown was held at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska. Intense winter weather brought on travel issues for the company, as did similar weather for Monday's RAW at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas. Despite the issues, the company's top-notch crews held things together and put on both live TV shows without a hitch for the most part.

Triple H took to X today to praise his workers for doing what needed to be done over the last few days. As seen below, he included a photo of snow piled up outside of Simmons Bank Arena.

WWE's Chief Content Officer also confirmed that the RAW set had to be re-designed on less than 24 hours' notice due to issues with logistics. He added that he could not be more proud or grateful for his team.

"I can’t say enough about the amazing job our talent, crew and staff did these last few days. Through winter storms, blizzards and incredibly tough travel, they did what needed to be done to put on a show for the @WWEUniverse… which included completely redesigning #WWERaw on less than 24 hours’ notice. They really are the best in the business. To put it simply, I couldn’t be more proud or grateful," he said.

It looks like The Game and his crew will have no significant weather issues when they roll into Atlanta, GA, for this week's SmackDown from the State Farm Arena. The current forecast calls for a high of 43°F during the day and a low of 15°F at night, according to The Weather Channel. As of now, there is no real chance of rain or snow in the area until early next week.

WWE Superstar calls on Triple H with Royal Rumble request

Jinder Mahal failed to capture the World Heavyweight Championship from Seth Rollins on Monday's live RAW. This was Mahal's first singles match since losing to Bron Breakker on February 21, 2023 in the NXT main event.

The Modern Day Maharaja recently spoke with WWE India and called on fans to tag Triple H and the official company account so that the former WWE Champion or one of the members of Indus Sher can be featured in the Men's Royal Rumble.

The Canadian-born grappler encouraged fans to make some noise with the request, as India needs to be represented in the Rumble.

"The way the year 2024 has been going, I feel like I can win it, but I’m trying my best to be in it. Let’s make noise. Let’s get the WWE Universe to tweet, get on social media, tag Triple H, let’s tag WWE, let’s make it happen. Let’s either get myself or one of Indus Sher, Veer or Sanga, at least in the Royal Rumble, one of us. India needs to be represented in the Royal Rumble, so guys, let’s make some noise. Let’s make it happen," he said.

The 37th annual Royal Rumble is scheduled for Saturday, January 27, at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. The confirmed names for the Men's Rumble as of now are CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Bobby Lashley, GUNTHER, Drew McIntyre, and Shinsuke Nakamura. The confirmed Women's Rumble entrants as of now are Bayley, Becky Lynch, Nia Jax, and Bianca Belair.

Two title matches are also official for The Rumble: Logan Paul defending the United States Championship against Kevin Owens and a Fatal 4 Way with Roman Reigns defending the Undisputed Universal Championship against AJ Styles, LA Knight, and Randy Orton.

