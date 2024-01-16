Seth Rollins' dream feud, Nick Aldis to make massive change ahead of SmackDown? - 4 reasons why Jinder Mahal lost on WWE RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW aired just hours ago, and it was quite the show. The crowd was small compared to most events the promotion holds on television these days, thanks in large part due to the weather. Still, the fans who did attend helped make for a fun show.

The main event of the evening was, in some ways, just a week in the making, but in other ways, it was in the works for 12 years. Seth Rollins defended his coveted World Heavyweight Championship against Jinder Mahal.

Mahal was joined by Sanga and Veer Mahaan in what was a competitive bout that ended in chaos. Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest ended up brawling at ringside. A steel chair and the Money in the Bank briefcase were used or attempted to be used as weapons.

In the end, however, Seth stood tall and defeated Jinder with The Stomp. This article will look at a handful of possible reasons why the former world champion lost in his pursuit of championship gold on the red brand.

Below are four reasons why Jinder Mahal lost on WWE RAW.

#4. Jinder Mahal needs to be rebuilt in WWE

Expand Tweet

WWE fans have had a lot of entertainment on social media recently. Tony Khan had a unique reaction to Jinder Mahal challenging Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship, pointing out that Mahal didn't earn a title opportunity.

While many mocked the AEW owner for his behavior, there is some element of truth to what he said. Jinder hasn't won a match on WWE television for a long time. While he didn't need to in order to challenge The Visionary, it could be argued he does need wins before winning a world title.

As a result, Triple H and the creative team may have had Jinder lose in his pursuit of the World Heavyweight Championship to further rebuild him first. Being in major segments and matches with the likes of The Rock and Seth Rollins is a great start, but he still needs to gain some credibility before going further.

#3. Seth Rollins needs to have a dream feud with CM Punk

CM Punk and Seth Rollins

Another reason why Seth Rollins likely defeated Jinder Mahal during the main event of WWE Monday Night RAW comes down to what the future holds. Seth seemingly has a major storyline coming up heading into WrestleMania.

CM Punk recently made his big return to WWE. He appeared at the end of Survivor Series WarGames, and there's been a lot of chaos and drama ever since. Many superstars are furious he's back, with Seth Rollins being the one most outspoken regarding The Voice of the Voiceless re-joining the company.

The two seem to be on a collision course, likely culminating at WrestleMania. Many believe CM Punk will win the Men's Royal Rumble Match and proceed to challenge Rollins for gold in the show's main event. Jinder winning the title on RAW would have thrown a monkey wrench into those plans.

#2. The Visionary should only lose his title on a bigger stage with more build

Expand Tweet

Seth Rollins is the first-ever star to win this iteration of the World Heavyweight Championship. It was re-introduced in a tournament last year that culminated with Seth defeating AJ Styles to win the prized belt at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia.

Since winning the gold, Seth has defended his gold successfully against a wide variety of performers. Popular stars such as Jey Uso and Sami Zayn lost to Rollins, as have top heels such as Finn Balor, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Drew McIntyre.

Given how long and successful Seth's title reign has proven to be, losing on standard TV without much build to an opponent who only recently returned to television wouldn't make much sense. When Rollins loses the gold, he'll do it on a big stage in a major bout that is highly promoted.

#1. Indus Sher could be moving to Friday Night SmackDown

Indus Sher on RAW

Indus Sher are back together. The WWE stable consists of Jinder Mahal, Veer Mahaan, and the powerful Sanga. The trio joined RAW together in the 2023 Draft, but the powerful tag team had been absent for the past several weeks of Jinder's return to prominence.

Some fans wondered if they were done as a group, but RAW proved that wasn't the case when they stood by Jinder during his main event bout. Interestingly, despite just returning to RAW, there's a real chance the three could soon leave the brand, thanks to Nick Aldis.

The SmackDown General Manager sent an odd post out on social media, seemingly attempting to bring Jinder over to the blue brand. There's a chance Mahal lost against Rollins because all three members of Indus Sher will soon be moving to Friday Night SmackDown.

