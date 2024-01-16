WWE star reveals he's stranded ahead of RAW

A WWE Superstar has revealed that he is stranded in Albuquerque, New Mexico, ahead of tonight's edition of RAW.

Tonight's show will air live from the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas. Seth Rollins is set to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Jinder Mahal tonight after the two traded words last week on WWE RAW. Intercontinental Champion Gunther is also scheduled to return to RAW for the first time since his impressive victory over The Miz on December 18, 2023. It seems like MVP will be spending the night in a different city.

MVP took to his Instagram ahead of tonight's show to reveal that his flight had been canceled, and he was stranded in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The veteran asked fans to give him tips on things to do in Albuquerque to pass the time:

"Well, I woke this morning to some terrible news. My flight from Albuquerque, New Mexico to Houston was canceled. Inclimate weather, right? It comes with the territory, that is life on the road. But Albuquerque, I've got another night here on a Monday. And I've been to Albuquerque a number of times, I know there is not a whole lot going on. But tonight, Monday night in Albuquerque, is there any live music happening? A lounge, a little bar with a band, or something? What's to do in Albuquerque?" he said.

MVP names the WWE star he would have loved to manage

MVP recently shared that he would have loved the opportunity to manage Ron Simmons back in the day.

The former United States Champion currently serves as the manager for Omos, who has been off of television for months but is rumored to be getting repackaged. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling ahead of WWE WrestleMania 39, MVP stated that he would have loved to manage Ron Simmons while the legend was in his prime:

"Wow, if I could go back in time and manage any wrestler, who would I pick? Oh, I'd go back and manage Ron Simmons," revealed MVP. "I would love to go back and be Ron Simmons' mouthpiece. Peak Ron Simmons, yeah!" [From 3:31 - 3:51]

You can check out the full interview below:

Before aligning with Omos, MVP was a part of The Hurt Business faction alongside Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander, and former Superstar Shelton Benjamin. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for Omos when he makes his return to television down the line.

Do you miss Omos on WWE television? Let us know in the comments section below.

A former WWE star said he doesn't gain anything talking about Jim Cornette here