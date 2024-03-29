Triple H shares heartwarming message ahead of WWE SmackDown

Triple H took to social media today to deliver a heartwarming message ahead of this week's episode of WWE SmackDown in Connecticut.

The company is on the road to WrestleMania XL next weekend in Philadelphia. Jade Cargill will be making her first appearance as an official member of the SmackDown roster on tonight's show. Triple H shared a heartfelt message on social media ahead of tonight's edition of SmakcDown.

The King of Kings announced on his Instagram that Special Olympics athlete Cody Field will be heading to WrestleMania XL next weekend. The field will be the Community Impact Correspondent at The Show of Shows next weekend.

"This is what @WWE is all about. Thrilled for @specialolympics athlete Cody Field to experience #WrestleMania XL next week as our WWE Community Correspondent," he wrote.

Released WWE Superstar reveals Triple H told him door is open for a return

AJ "Top Dolla" Francis was released by the company last year. However, the former Hit Row member has found success in TNA Wrestling and recently signed a new deal with the promotion to keep him there through 2024.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta earlier this month, AJ Francic (Top Dolla) revealed that Triple H told him that he could return to the company someday. He added that he isn't waiting on that and will continue to prove his doubters wrong.

"I know the door to WWE is still open. Triple H told me that himself, but at the end of the day I am not waiting on that. I did everything I could while I was there, and I appreciate every opportunity that they gave me. But, at the end of the day, if you don't think that you can do something with me, then I think you're wrong, and I think that I've already started to prove that. I think that I'll continue to prove that," he said.

Hit Row has been disbanded since Top Dolla departed from the company. Only time will tell if the 33-year-old will ever get the opportunity to return to the promotion down the line.

