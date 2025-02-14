Triple H shares rare personal message ahead of WWE SmackDown

Triple H shared a rare personal social media update ahead of this week's edition of WWE SmackDown. Tonight's episode will air live from the Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C.

The Game took to his Instagram account on Valentine's Day to send a heartfelt message to his wife, Stephanie McMahon. The company's Chief Content Officer shared a video of himself sharing a moment with The Billion Dollar Princess backstage and referenced WWE's slogan in his heartwarming message seen in his post below.

"Today & Forever," he wrote.

It was recently revealed that Triple H would be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year. The Game was surprised with the news by Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker at a WWE Town Hall meeting last month.

The King of Kings returned the favor earlier today by showing up on ESPN while The Undertaker and Michelle McCool were promoting the WWE LFG series premiering on A&E Network this Sunday night. He informed McCool that she would also be inducted into the Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 41 weekend later this year.

Popular WWE star comments on Triple H being inducted into the Hall of Fame this year

Carmelo Hayes recently shared his thoughts on Triple H being inducted into the Hall of Fame and suggested that it could have happened sooner.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, SmackDown's first-round Draft pick stated that the legend would have been inducted sooner if he didn't hold such a prominent position in the company. He added that it was cool to see Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker surprise him with the announcement.

"If he wasn't in the top position right now, he'd probably have got in a lot sooner. I think that says a lot about the humility of Triple H. He's like, 'I don't need to be in the Hall of Fame right now, because I'm pretty much running it.' So, that was really cool. I like how they did that. I like how Shawn and 'Taker did that. I thought that it was really cool too. Your boys, think about something like that, your road buddies and your boys surprise you with a Hall of Fame, which is crazy. Deserved and earned. Time to play the Game," Hayes said. [1:39 - 2:16]

You can check out Hayes' comments in the video below:

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon got married in 2003 and have three daughters together. It will be fascinating to see what the 55-year-old and WWE's creative team have planned on The Road to WrestleMania 41.

