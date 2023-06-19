"Triple H has shown his hand" - WWE veteran comments on WWE's booking of Solo Sikoa (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell has shared his thoughts on WWE's booking of Solo Sikoa.

The Enforcer is one of the most protected stars on the main roster and has lost just one singles match via pinfall or submission since moving up from NXT last year. Even Roman Reigns showed signs of fear when he accidentally bumped into Sikoa a few backs on SmackDown. Furthermore, many believe that he could be the guy to eventually take down The Tribal Chief.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell highlighted that the Triple H-led creative team had done a tremendous job building up Solo Sikoa.

"They're building Solo the right way, taking their time. Again, the people, the fans' brains are working overtime. When you think about these guys and then you say Gunther vs. Solo, well, I would be interested in that right now just to see what they do with it. Cody vs. Solo, I'd be interested in that too. So they're getting these individual babyfaces over, individual heels over, and if they pace this correctly, that could take them well past the year, well past WrestleMania next year."

The legendary manager added that The Enforcer's remarkable booking could pay dividends down the line.

"Triple H has shown his hand that he's willing to invest time in getting these guys over. The longer it takes to get them over, if you don't do anything stupid, that means the longer they'll last," said Mantell. (25:17 - 26:20)

WWE is reportedly building up Solo Sikoa to dethrone Roman Reigns

Solo Sikoa has played a vital role in Roman Reigns' ongoing historic title run. The Enforcer is the last man standing with The Tribal Chief from his family and has pledged his loyalty to Reigns.

However, a report noted that the recent Bloodline implosion would likely set up a match between Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns. The Usos have already exited the heel faction, and Sikoa leaving the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion's side could be the last straw for him.

Rohit Pant @wrestle_chatter



Imagine Paul Heyman going against Roman Reigns after he gets kicked out from The Island of Relevancy.

Wiseman of Solo Sikoa.



This could be career defining moment for Solo Sikoa. And What better way to build Roman Reigns Vs Solo Sikoa… Roman Reigns Vs Solo Sikoa is Inevitable.Imagine Paul Heyman going against Roman Reigns after he gets kicked out from The Island of Relevancy.Wiseman of Solo Sikoa.This could be career defining moment for Solo Sikoa. And What better way to build Roman Reigns Vs Solo Sikoa… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Roman Reigns Vs Solo Sikoa is Inevitable. Imagine Paul Heyman going against Roman Reigns after he gets kicked out from The Island of Relevancy.Wiseman of Solo Sikoa.This could be career defining moment for Solo Sikoa. And What better way to build Roman Reigns Vs Solo Sikoa… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/XQhBb0aGcr

The duo will be on the same side of the ring at WWE's upcoming premium live event. Click here to check out the fans' reactions to the match announcement.

Please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article.

Who inspired Roman Reigns to get into the business? It's not his family! Natalya tells us here!

Poll : 0 votes