Triple H slammed by former WWE writer for the drop in RAW ratings

WWE's CCO Triple H was recently slammed by a veteran for a drop in RAW ratings. The name in question is former WWE writer Vince Russo.

The co-founder of WWE, Vince McMahon, did a fabulous job in taking the Stamford-based promotion to great heights. The company has arguably become the biggest wrestling promotion in the world. Now, Triple H has taken over the mantle from Mr. McMahon, and fans think that The Game is doing wonders as the creative head of the company.

However, Vince Russo recently took to Twitter to post a video in which he slammed The King of Kings for the drop in RAW ratings.

The veteran said he did everything during his time as a member of the creative team to help the red brand touch new heights but believes Triple H isn't putting in enough work.

"When you walk away from these Monday Night RAWs, can Triple H actually tell me? 'Man that was the best we absolutely could've done.' Bro, whether you love me or hate me at this point of my life, I could care less but I left nothing on the table on Monday Nights bro and I could go back to my hotel room, look in that mirror, and say,'Vince you gave your all.' You did not lack the effort." [From 12:02 to 12:37]

Vince Russo believes Triple H and WWE have turned RAW into a "niche market"

In the same video, Vince Russo said Triple H, as the creative head, has turned WWE RAW into a niche market as only the hardcore fans still watch the show.

The veteran also said that during his time, the red brand used to garner around 10 million people, and now it has dropped to 1.5 million.

"So, here's how the WWE has turned this into a niche market. The only people watching this show[RAW] are the hardcore wrestling fans, that's it. With no character development, no storylines, 20-30 minute matches... We've gone from 10 million people [watching the show] to 1.5 million people. Did those 8.5 million people disappear off the face of the Earth bro?" Said Russo.

Russo also claimed that he stood up for The Game when many people backstage wanted him out of WWE. You can read more about it here.

