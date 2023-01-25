"Triple H should stop with that" - Fans react to possibility of top WWE female star entering Men's Royal Rumble match

WWE RAW Superstar Rhea Ripley has made it known that she wouldn't mind entering the Men's Royal Rumble match come January 28. Since then, fans have been reacting in droves to this possibility, with some being in favor of The Eradicator's inclusion in the match while others are against it.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling a few days back, Ripley was asked about her chances of entering the Men's Rumble. The Judgment Day member quickly stated that it would be a lot of fun to participate in the match. She added that she looked up to Beth Phoenix growing up, who made her presence felt in the Men's Rumble in 2010 by eliminating The Great Khali.

Rhea Ripley is no stranger to locking horns with male performers, as her bodyslam to Luke Gallows on RAW is still fresh in fans' memory. Moreover, she hasn't hesitated to come face-to-face with Solo Sikoa and Jey Uso, either. With WWE Royal Rumble 2023 just a handful of days away, fans have been discussing the possibility of Rhea Ripley entering the Men's Royal Rumble.

While a few viewers clamored for her to enter the match, with one going as far as to say she should win it, some were apprehensive of Ripley's participation. A user also pitched the idea of Randy Orton hitting an RKO on Rhea Ripley, while another tweeted about Brock Lesnar eliminating The Eradicator from the match.

Check out the reactions below:

Azio Zachid @AzioZachid @SKWrestling_ @RheaRipley_WWE She isn't the new Chyna and Triple H should stop with that. When she fights against a face ok, bc they can't hit a woman. But a heel has to destroy her or he looks weak. @SKWrestling_ @RheaRipley_WWE She isn't the new Chyna and Triple H should stop with that. When she fights against a face ok, bc they can't hit a woman. But a heel has to destroy her or he looks weak.

Cody Collins @hcollins121416 @SKWrestling_ @RheaRipley_WWE Hopefully if she is Randy is there and he gets to rko her. @SKWrestling_ @RheaRipley_WWE Hopefully if she is Randy is there and he gets to rko her.

F. R. Farmer ♒️💪🏾(Rico) @RoRazzi @SKWrestling_ @RheaRipley_WWE Why not? Let her enter the royal rumble and nut check everyone and later win all the titles the same way. It would be a crazy angel but boy would that piss people off @SKWrestling_ @RheaRipley_WWE Why not? Let her enter the royal rumble and nut check everyone and later win all the titles the same way. It would be a crazy angel but boy would that piss people off

WWE veteran Booker T thinks Rhea Ripley could win the Women's Royal Rumble match

Though she's likely to show up in the Men's Royal Rumble match, the Judgment Day member is slated to participate in the Women's edition. On a recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T stated that he could see Rhea Ripley winning the match.

"I can see that happening. I said Rhea Ripley, I don't know what a couple of years ago man, I think I compared her to Hulk Hogan. I was like, 'man, she's a monster.' But I just thought she had to feel a whole lot more. She had to go through a lot more growing pains before she actually get put in that position, especially with Charlotte Flair being there and Charlotte being so good," said Booker T

Ibou, of WrestlePurists @BackupHangman Rhea Ripley has regained her confidence in this current role. Whether it be slamming Gallows, beating Tozawa in a match or facing off with a protected monster, she’s been portrayed as a badass that isn’t afraid of any man or woman.



She should win the Rumble and face Bianca. Rhea Ripley has regained her confidence in this current role. Whether it be slamming Gallows, beating Tozawa in a match or facing off with a protected monster, she’s been portrayed as a badass that isn’t afraid of any man or woman. She should win the Rumble and face Bianca. https://t.co/eXv8xiGqwD

Considering just how dominantly WWE has booked Ripley of late, she's very much the favorite to win on January 28th.

What do you make of Rhea Ripley entering the Men's Royal Rumble match? Sound off in the comments section below.

