Triple H had to tell Ric Flair to abruptly end his Hall of Fame speech on Vince McMahon's order

Triple H called it one of the worst moments of his life.

There was panic in gorilla position as the WWE Legend's speech went on for longer than expected.

Triple H and Vince McMahon.

The latest episode of WWE 24 focussed on Ric Flair's retirement weekend in 2008 at WrestleMania XXIV. We highly recommend that you go check it out if you haven't already. WWE released a bonus scene from the engaging documentary in which Triple H revealed an incident from the Hall of Fame ceremony.

Triple H inducted his lifetime hero and best friend, Ric Flair, into the Hall of Fame in 2008, but he also had to go through one of the most awkward moments of his life during the ceremony.

Triple H revealed that while Ric Flair was giving his speech, Vince McMahon began to get restless backstage as the Nature Boy was going way beyond the prescribed time limit. People from the gorilla position caught Triple H's attention, and The Game stuck his head into the gorilla position to see what was needed of him. Unfortunately for Triple H, he was told by Vince McMahon to say to Ric Flair to end his speech.

It was a difficult order for Triple H to digest, but the Cerebral Assasin still went up to Flair and whispered him in his ears to wrap up his speech. Triple H did all this to a chorus of boos.

"Now Ric's doing his speech, and at some point, I see somebody wave from the curtain,like wave me over, and I stick my head into gorilla position, and Vince is like, how much longer has he got? He's talking about the 70s; he's not even in the 80s yet. Vince is like, 'Well, we're going to get dropped dead off TV, you've got to go out there and cut him off.' 'You mean you want me to go on stage and tell Ric Flair to wrap up his induction speech?'

And he's like, 'Yes, go right now, and I'm like, oh for the love of God, right (laughs)'. So I have to walk out there to the crowds booing, and I'm like, 'You;ve got to wrap it up', and he's like, he just keeps going."

Ric Flair, however, continued his speech and the panic increased in gorilla position. A person came up from backstage and told Triple H to send another message to Flair.

Triple H's worst possible fear became a reality

Triple H once again walked up to the 16-time World Champion and informed that he had to end his speech. Flair eventually did, and Triple H termed the entire ordeal as the worst fear of his life come true.

In this BONUS scene from #WWE24, @TripleH recalls having the unfortunate task of having to tell @RicFlairNatrBoy his #WWEHOF speech was going on wayyyyyyyy too long... pic.twitter.com/xYx2Wx95Ku — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) June 9, 2020

"Now there is a panic at Gorrila, like people calling me over. 'Why didn't you tell him, well, I did tell him.' Why isn't he wrapping it up, I said it's his Hall of Fame speech, and they were like go tell him again. The worst possible fear I could have was to tell Ric that you're a legend, you had a great career, get off the stage, please."

The Game revealed that it wasn't a big deal for Flair as it was just a whirlwind of a moment for the 2-time Hall of Famer, however, for Triple H, is was the worst moment ever.

"I don't even know if it was a big deal to him and that he remembered it, it was a whirlwind to him but, oh my god, for me, it was the worst moment ever."

Vince McMahon doesn't care even if it's the GOAT giving an emotional Hall of Fame speech. That should tell you a lot about the WWE boss and the way he operates.