Triple H updates behind the scenes WrestleMania video; shares emotional message

Triple H has shared a backstage update with the WWE Universe ahead of Night One of WrestleMania XL tonight at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

While WWE fans eagerly await WrestleMania XL tonight, they were treated to NXT Stand and Deliver prior to The Show of Shows. A new NXT Women's Champion was crowned during the premium live event at the Wells Fargo Center. In the main event, Trick Williams battled his former friend Carmelo Hayes and managed to pick up the big win.

Ahead of WrestleMania XL tonight, Triple H took to social media to share a behind-the-scenes update for the WWE Universe.

"The thing I always think about when I walk into these stadiums and I'll say it to talent quite a bit, pick the furthest seat from you that you can and look at that one seat, how far away it is, and every seat in between. Every one including that one is going to be full tonight. When you look at all the seats that are in here, that is pretty amazing," he said.

Triple H added in his Instagram post below that he cannot wait for wrestling fans to fill the stadium tonight.

Triple H on recent changes to WWE programming

Triple H opened up about recent changes to WWE television and how they came to be.

Speaking with United States Champion Logan Paul on his Impaulsive podcast, the veteran noted that it is believable for fans that The Rock doesn't care about dropping cuss words on television. He stated that the company is using blood and expletives but is being disciplined about it.

"The Rock says something given his position as the disruptor, and the guy coming in from the outside, it's believable that he has that leeway and doesn't care. And, he can do those things and it's shocking because it has not been that way, right? Cody (Rhodes) gets busted open the other day, it's shocking. Especially in the right scenario, powerful and it meant a lot. If that happens all of the time, who cares?", he said. [From 33:35 34:02]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

The Rock's return to the company ahead of WrestleMania XL has taken WWE to the next level. The product is incredibly hot at the moment and it will be fascinating to see what goes down during WrestleMania weekend.

