Earlier this year, WWE released numerous Superstars and backstage personnel as the company made budget cuts enforced on them by the COVID-19 pandemic. Several of those released Superstars have found new homes in IMPACT Wrestling, AEW, or indie promotions.

One of those Superstars who was released by WWE earlier this year is Eric Young, who was the leader of the Sanity faction in NXT, before being called to the main roster. Young spent four years in WWE between 2016 and 2020 and is now in IMPACT Wrestling.

Triple H wanted Eric Young in NXT

Eric Young, in a recent appearance on Sitting Ringside with David Penzer podcast revealed the conversations he had with Triple H, and said that The Game was very interested in bringing Young back to NXT.

He said that he had talks with Triple H about moving to NXT after WrestleMania 36, but nothing came to fruition:

“I was still talking with Hunter and he was very interested in having me back in NXT after WrestleMania. That is where I was supposed to go. Obviously plans changed and the pandemic happened and I got furloughed or fired. I say fired but they are going to say furloughed because it sounds better.” (H/T WrestlingNews)

Sadly, Young was let go by WWE in April, after an underwhelming stint on the main roster. He had a good stint in NXT, where he was the leader of the Sanity faction, who had one reign as NXT Tag Team champions.

Young has been very critical of Vince McMahon and WWE since his release, going as far as saying that Vince McMahon "failed" him. He also warned the WWE Chairman that he was failing as a leader of the company

Following his release from WWE, Eric Young has re-joined IMPACT Wrestling, where he was a key part of the company for almost 12 years. He entered into a feud with Eddie Edwards and won the Impact World Championship last month, beginning his second run with the title. His first run with the title came way back in 2014.