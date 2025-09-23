  • home icon
  • "Triple Nose," "Bald fraud" - WWE fans slam Triple H after top star drops a bombshell

By Sherjeel Malik
Modified Sep 23, 2025 16:00 GMT
Triple H. [Image credits: wwe.com]
WWE fans have slammed Triple H after a top star dropped a bombshell. The Game has come under scrutiny for his booking decisions lately, and fans are in no mood to show any mercy.

Fans criticized Triple H for the booking at Wrestlepalooza despite big words from The Game. The Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena match also left fans divided. Then, ahead of RAW, Cena posted a message on X (Twitter), asking fans for their thoughts on him possibly facing AJ Styles.

A few hours later, the Last Real Champion made another post on X, this time asking Triple H whether he was listening.

"I do not choose my opponents, but I (even through tough times) ALWAYS listen to the fans. @AJStylesOrg are you listening? Better yet @TripleH ….. are YOU listening???" he wrote.
This let to fans flooding the comments section of Cena's post and calling out WWE's Chief Content Officer.

"TALK YO SHIT GOAT! COOK THAT BALD FRAUD!!" a fan wrote.
Other fans also lashed out at the Cerebral Assassin and sided with Cena's demand to face AJ Styles. You can check their reactions below:

Cena has mentioned that he has never picked out his opponents in WWE, but it appears he is now seeking a dream match with The Phenomenal One.

It remains to be seen whether WWE and HHH listen to Cena and the fans and book the match.

Triple H got emotional at Wrestlepalooza

At Wrestlepalooza, The Undertaker surprisingly showed up and announced that Stephanie McMahon will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2026.

The announcement took Stephanie by surprise, and she was visibly moved. Later, WWE shared footage of her husband, Triple H's, reaction to the news.

In the video, the Cerebral Assassin is sitting in Gorilla and watching as 'Taker breaks the news to Stephanie. HHH gets emotional and can be seen wiping off tears while staring at the screen.

Sherjeel Malik

Sherjeel Malik

Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.

While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.

Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.

If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.

When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books.

