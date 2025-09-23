"Triple Nose," "Bald fraud" - WWE fans slam Triple H after top star drops a bombshell

WWE fans have slammed Triple H after a top star dropped a bombshell. The Game has come under scrutiny for his booking decisions lately, and fans are in no mood to show any mercy.Fans criticized Triple H for the booking at Wrestlepalooza despite big words from The Game. The Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena match also left fans divided. Then, ahead of RAW, Cena posted a message on X (Twitter), asking fans for their thoughts on him possibly facing AJ Styles.A few hours later, the Last Real Champion made another post on X, this time asking Triple H whether he was listening.&quot;I do not choose my opponents, but I (even through tough times) ALWAYS listen to the fans. @AJStylesOrg are you listening? Better yet @TripleH ….. are YOU listening???&quot; he wrote.John Cena @JohnCenaLINKI do not choose my opponents, but I (even through tough times) ALWAYS listen to the fans. @AJStylesOrg are you listening? Better yet @TripleH ….. are YOU listening??? #CenaVsStylesThis let to fans flooding the comments section of Cena's post and calling out WWE's Chief Content Officer.&quot;TALK YO SHIT GOAT! COOK THAT BALD FRAUD!!&quot; a fan wrote.Other fans also lashed out at the Cerebral Assassin and sided with Cena's demand to face AJ Styles. You can check their reactions below:Notorius Jay 🫆🫠 @CeeJay_TaratinoLINK@JohnCena @AJStylesOrg @TripleH Wake Triple Nose up and see if he smell what you cooking𝚑𝚊𝚣𝚎𝚕 | AJ LEE IS BACK! @M0NEBLAKELINK@JohnCena @HeelBalor @AJStylesOrg @TripleH PLEASE CLOCK THAT BALD FRAUD. WE WANT CENA VS. STYLES.Yves saint valentine ⏱️ @Valentine120161LINK@JohnCena @AJStylesOrg @TripleH CENA CALLING OUT BALDY LOOOOLsydney @codyscutterLINK@JohnCena @AJStylesOrg will hunter listen thoughCena has mentioned that he has never picked out his opponents in WWE, but it appears he is now seeking a dream match with The Phenomenal One. It remains to be seen whether WWE and HHH listen to Cena and the fans and book the match.Triple H got emotional at WrestlepaloozaAt Wrestlepalooza, The Undertaker surprisingly showed up and announced that Stephanie McMahon will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2026.The announcement took Stephanie by surprise, and she was visibly moved. Later, WWE shared footage of her husband, Triple H's, reaction to the news.In the video, the Cerebral Assassin is sitting in Gorilla and watching as 'Taker breaks the news to Stephanie. HHH gets emotional and can be seen wiping off tears while staring at the screen.