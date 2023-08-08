Trish Stratus benefited from being off the SummerSlam card despite fans thinking the opposite, according to WWE legend

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T believes Trish Stratus benefited from being off the SummerSlam card.

Stratus returned to the Stamford-based company earlier this year to join forces with Lita and Becky Lynch against Damage CTRL at WrestleMania 39. However, she later turned heel and attacked The Man on RAW. The two have since been feuding. While fans expected to see Stratus and Lynch square off at SummerSlam, the company decided not to go through with that plan. Postponing the match left many fans disappointed.

Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T claimed that not being at SummerSlam played in Stratus' favor. He stated that it extended her current WWE run.

"[It would be weird for Trish not to end this run at a big show] I'll tell you what, what did Trish not being on this show do for Trish Stratus? It extended her run. [That means more checks, more merch.] And we know we're gonna see a whole lot more of her. [Works for the fans.] And as you said, it's gotta end on a big show. It ain't ending just on television. So, you know, we're working towards the next big show. So, come on guys, relax, relax," he said. [1:09:20 - 1:09:57]

Trish Stratus will face Becky Lynch on WWE RAW next week

Last week, Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch squared off on Monday Night RAW. However, the bout ended in disqualification after Stratus' protege Zoey Stark interfered.

The two ladies are scheduled to have a rematch on the Red Brand next week. Last night on RAW, Lynch stated that she was ready to end her "saga" with the Hall of Famer.

