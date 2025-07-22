Trish Stratus, Bronson Reed, Nikki Bella, and more WWE stars react to Becky Lynch's personal update with Seth Rollins

Several current and former WWE personalities, including Trish Stratus, Bronson Reed, and Nikki Bella, recently took to social media to react to Becky Lynch's update with Seth Rollins. The Man shared several photos with The Visionary.Seth Rollins suffered an unfortunate knee injury against LA Knight at Saturday Night's Main Event. Since then, he has been absent from the Stamford-based promotion's weekly programming. According to several reports, The Visionary might be out of action for a few months.Amid his absence, Becky Lynch recently took to Instagram to share several photos of her family, including her husband, Seth Rollins, and their daughter, Roux. Big Time Becks also uploaded a video of Rollins using crutches to walk. In her post's caption, Lynch sent a two-word message, referencing her current Women's Intercontinental Championship reign.&quot;Intercontinental summer,&quot; she wrote.Check out her Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSeveral current and former WWE personalities reacted with a like on Becky Lynch's personal post, including Trish Stratus, Bronson Reed, Maxxine Dupri, Nikkita Lyons, Tiffany Stratton, Kairi Sane, Sami Zayn, Zelina Vega, Chelsea Green, Bianca Belair, Dustin Rhodes, and more. Meanwhile, Nikki Bella, Natalya, and Maryse left wholesome comments on it.Check out screenshots of stars' likes and comments below:Screenshots of stars' likes and comments [Image credit: Becky Lynch's Instagram]Seth Rollins was full of praise for Becky Lynch's work in WWEDuring his recent appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Seth Rollins compared Becky Lynch to LA Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani, saying that Lynch was an all-arounder in WWE just like Ohtani was in baseball.The Visionary added that his wife brings the best out of everybody she works with and can play a top babyface or a heel in the Stamford-based promotion.&quot;She can do it all. She can talk. She can get on the microphone. She can run you down. She can get in the ring. She can work with the very best. She brings the best out of everybody she works with. She can be a top babyface or a top heel. She's won championships at the highest level,&quot; Rollins. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBecky Lynch is all set to face Lyra Valkyria for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam 2025, scheduled for August 2 and 3. It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for The Man's future.