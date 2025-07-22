  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Trish Stratus, Bronson Reed, Nikki Bella, and more WWE stars react to Becky Lynch's personal update with Seth Rollins

Trish Stratus, Bronson Reed, Nikki Bella, and more WWE stars react to Becky Lynch's personal update with Seth Rollins

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Jul 22, 2025 10:45 GMT
Trish Stratus (left), Becky Lynch with Seth Rollins (middle), Bronson Reed (right) [Image credits: UFC Canada
Trish Stratus (left), Becky Lynch with Seth Rollins (middle), Bronson Reed (right) [Image credits: UFC Canada's, WWE Australia's and Lynch's Instagram handles]

Several current and former WWE personalities, including Trish Stratus, Bronson Reed, and Nikki Bella, recently took to social media to react to Becky Lynch's update with Seth Rollins. The Man shared several photos with The Visionary.

Ad

Seth Rollins suffered an unfortunate knee injury against LA Knight at Saturday Night's Main Event. Since then, he has been absent from the Stamford-based promotion's weekly programming. According to several reports, The Visionary might be out of action for a few months.

Amid his absence, Becky Lynch recently took to Instagram to share several photos of her family, including her husband, Seth Rollins, and their daughter, Roux. Big Time Becks also uploaded a video of Rollins using crutches to walk. In her post's caption, Lynch sent a two-word message, referencing her current Women's Intercontinental Championship reign.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Intercontinental summer," she wrote.

Check out her Instagram post below:

Ad

Several current and former WWE personalities reacted with a like on Becky Lynch's personal post, including Trish Stratus, Bronson Reed, Maxxine Dupri, Nikkita Lyons, Tiffany Stratton, Kairi Sane, Sami Zayn, Zelina Vega, Chelsea Green, Bianca Belair, Dustin Rhodes, and more. Meanwhile, Nikki Bella, Natalya, and Maryse left wholesome comments on it.

Check out screenshots of stars' likes and comments below:

Screenshots of stars&#039; likes and comments [Image credit: Becky Lynch&#039;s Instagram]
Screenshots of stars' likes and comments [Image credit: Becky Lynch's Instagram]

Seth Rollins was full of praise for Becky Lynch's work in WWE

During his recent appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Seth Rollins compared Becky Lynch to LA Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani, saying that Lynch was an all-arounder in WWE just like Ohtani was in baseball.

Ad

The Visionary added that his wife brings the best out of everybody she works with and can play a top babyface or a heel in the Stamford-based promotion.

"She can do it all. She can talk. She can get on the microphone. She can run you down. She can get in the ring. She can work with the very best. She brings the best out of everybody she works with. She can be a top babyface or a top heel. She's won championships at the highest level," Rollins.
Ad

Becky Lynch is all set to face Lyra Valkyria for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam 2025, scheduled for August 2 and 3. It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for The Man's future.

About the author
Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.

His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.

His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.

Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion.

Know More

Meet Goldberg's son HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Aashrit Satija
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications