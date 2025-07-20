Becky Lynch sends two-word message amid Seth Rollins WWE uncertainty 

WWE star Becky Lynch sent a two-word message amid Seth Rollins' injury uncertainty. The Visionary is married to Lynch in real life and suffered an injury earlier this month at Saturday Night's Main Event.Rollins was injured during his singles match against LA Knight at Saturday Night's Main Event. The Megastar capitalized on the situation and hit The Visionary with the BFT for the pinfall victory.Lynch took to Instagram today to share a two-word message ahead of her Women's Intercontinental Championship match against Lyra Valkyria at SummerSlam. The Man also shared a video of Rollins on crutches with their child, and you can check it out in the Instagram post below.&quot;Intercontinental summer,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBecky Lynch captured the Women's Intercontinental Championship from Lyra Valkyria at WWE Money in the Bank 2025. Valkyria defeated Bayley in a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match this past Monday night on RAW to earn a title match against Big Time Becks at SummerSlam next month in New Jersey.Former WWE writer claims RAW star should replace Seth RollinsWrestling veteran Vince Russo recently suggested that Karrion Kross should be given Seth Rollins' push following his injury.Kross lost to Sami Zayn at Night of Champions, but brutally attacked the former champion with a pipe on the following episode of WWE RAW. Speaking on The Coach and Bro Show, Russo suggested that The Herald of Doomsday would be a worthy replacement for Seth Rollins and stated that it was time for the company to give him a push.&quot;If you're asking me as a former writer, this is where you put Karrion Kross right in the spot. You pluck Karrion Kross out, and you put together a great story that gets him involved in that group (...) This is the time to slot Kross in, brother. Put your money where your mouth is. Now, we're going to put you in the spotlight. Now, we're going to see what you can do,&quot; Russo said. [From 09:10 to 09:53]You can check out the video below:Seth Rollins won the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match last month and has until June 2026 to cash in for a WWE title shot. It will be interesting to see how much time the 39-year-old will miss due to his injury.