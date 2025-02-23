Trish Stratus coins new phrase in message ahead of Elimination Chamber

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus coined a new phrase ahead of her highly-anticipated match at Elimination Chamber 2025. The legend will be teaming up with Tiffany Stratton to compete in a tag team match against Nia Jax and Candice LeRae.

Tiffany Stratton used to be in an alliance with Jax and LeRae, but that came to an end after she cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on The Irresistible Force to become the new WWE Women's Champion on the January 3, 2025, episode of SmackDown. The Buff Barbie defeated LeRae in a singles match this past Friday night on the blue brand but was attacked after the contest.

Trish Stratus attempted to save Stratton from the attack, but Jax hit them both with The Annihilator. Stratus took to Instagram today to send a message ahead of the tag team match at the premium live event on March 1 and coined the phrase "Trishy & Tiffy Time," as seen in her post below.

"It’s gonna be Trishy & Tiffy Time in Toronto!" she wrote.

Stratus was a surprise entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble match earlier this month but was eliminated by Nia Jax. Charlotte Flair won the Women's Rumble and will be challenging Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 41 in April.

Trish Stratus comments on her return at WWE Royal Rumble 2025

WWE legend Trish Stratus recently shared her thoughts on her surprise appearance in the Women's Royal Rumble match.

In an interview with Byron Saxton following her appearance at the PLE, Trish Stratus shared that she noticed there were talents from different generations, and TNA stars in the match with her earlier this month. The 49-year-old noted that she felt honored to be in the ring with them at Royal Rumble 2025.

"Honestly, there was a moment where I was sitting back, and just seeing the girls in there, seeing the different generations, NXT girls coming up and TNA [Wrestling] crossover, it was like, 'Wow, it was a little bit of everything in there.' I feel honored and humbled to be in there with them," Stratus said. [H/T: WrestleZone]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Trish Stratus is from Toronto and will likely get a massive reaction from the fans in Canada at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025. It will be interesting to see who will win the tag team match at the PLE this weekend.

