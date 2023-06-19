Trish Stratus comments on her recent stunning photo, sends a message ahead of possibly qualifying for Money in the Bank

Trish Stratus took to her official Instagram handle to share a stunning photo of herself ahead of this week's Monday Night RAW. She also sent a message along with it.

The 47-year-old will be in action against Raquel Rodriguez in a Money in the Bank qualifier match. The winner will be the sixth and final entrant in the Women's Ladder Match.

Stratus, who isn't generally used to competing on Monday Night RAW, seems confident about her chances to beat Raquel and seal her spot in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

"A little pre-qualifier quencher... You're welcome," wrote Stratus.

A win for Stratus will take her one step closer to potentially challenging for a Women's Championship once again in WWE. She is a former multi-time Women's Champion.

Zoey Stark opened up about her relationship with Trish Stratus

Zoey Stark recently opened up about her relationship with on-screen ally, Trish Stratus.

At Night of Champions, Stark assisted Stratus and helped her in beating Becky Lynch in a huge one-on-one match between the two arch-rivals.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, the 29-year-old explained how Stratus has helped her. She also spoke about her weekly discussions with Stratus, stating the following:

"Trish has been very big in helping me. Every week we sit down and we talk about what could have been better, what do I need to fix? She's been an amazing mentor. So, being able to work alongside her is so fun and I'm truly blessed to be able to do that."

Stark has already qualified for this year's Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Joining her in London will be Becky Lynch, Zelina Vega, Iyo Sky, the winner of Bayley vs. Shotzi, and of course, the winner of Raquel vs. Trish.

