Trish Stratus gears up for Elimination Chamber with sneak peek of training with WWE Champion

Trish Stratus will return to in-ring action in front of her home crowd at Elimination Chamber this Saturday. The WWE Hall of Famer recently shared footage from her training for her upcoming match.

Ad

The seven-time WWE Women's Champion will team up with the current champion Tiffany Stratton at the premium live event. The duo will lock horns with Nia Jax and Candice LeRae in tag team action inside the Rogers Centre in Toronto. Stratus will also appear on the go-home edition of Friday Night SmackDown later tonight, ahead of the PLE.

Trish Stratus took to her Instagram account to share a sneak peek of herself and WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton having fun while training for their upcoming match. The 49-year-old also noted down a short message in the caption.

Ad

Trending

"The thing about us is they said we couldn’t do it… but we did it. We both had to prove ourselves to those who underestimated us, just like Nia Jax and @candicelerae are underestimating us as a team. Tomorrow night at #EliminationChamber …. It’s gonna be Ws only baby! #DreamTeam #tiffytime #trishytime," she wrote.

Ad

You can check out her Instagram post below:

Ad

WWE Hall of Famer wants Trish Stratus to wrestle Tiffany Stratton

While Trish Stratus and Tiffany Stratton will compete as a team at Elimination Chamber tomorrow night, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T wants the two to lock horns with each other.

During a recent edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T expressed his desire to see the two wrestle each other. The veteran stated it would be great to see it happen at least once before Stratus hung up her boots. He added that if Trish wishes to, the wrestling promotion should let her have a go at it.

Ad

"[Tiffany Straton] is gonna get so much knowledge out of that. To see her too in the ring [against Trish] at least one time. It would be great to see those guys go out and scrap it up at least one time before Trish wraps it up, before we can't see Trish anymore in that ring. If Trish can do it, I say let her go out there and get it done," he said. [ From 4:24 to 4:45]

Ad

You can check out Booker T's comments in the video below:

Ad

Trish Stratus' last in-ring appearance came in the Women's Royal Rumble Match. She eliminated Candice LeRea before getting ousted by the latter's partner, Nia Jax. It will be interesting to see what Stratus and Stratton have in store for the tag team match against their adversaries this Saturday.

Who do you think will win the match at the Elimination Chamber? Hit the discuss button and sound off!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback