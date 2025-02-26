Trish Stratus gives major update ahead of WWE SmackDown

Trish Stratus shared a social media post to provide a major update ahead of Friday Night SmackDown. The upcoming edition of the blue brand's show airs live from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

The Hall of Famer returned to WWE earlier this month to enter the Women's Royal Rumble Match. For her next in-ring appearance, Stratus is set to be in action at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in front of her home crowd. She will team up with Tiffany Stratton to take on Nia Jax and Candice LeRae.

Trish Stratus recently took to her Instagram account to make a major announcement heading into the Elimination Chamber. The former WWE Women's Champion announced herself for the go-home edition of Friday Night SmackDown ahead of the PLE.

You can check out her Instagram post below:

WWE Hall of Famer wants Trish Stratus to face popular star at least once

Wrestling veteran Booker T recently spoke highly of Trish Stratus. The WWE Hall of Famer also expressed his desire to see the 49-year-old wrestle Tiffany Stratton.

Speaking on a recent edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T pointed out that The Buff Barbie would learn a lot from the veteran. The former World Heavyweight Champion noted it would be great to see the two wrestle against each other at least once.

"[Tiffany Straton] is gonna get so much knowledge out of that. To see her too in the ring [against Trish] at least one time. It would be great to see those guys go out and scrap it up at least one time before Trish wraps it up, before we can't see Trish anymore in that ring. If Trish can do it, I say let her go out there and get it done," he said. [ From 4:24 to 4:45]

You can check out Booker T's comments in the video below:

Nia Jax has established her dominance over Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus during the last two episodes of SmackDown by single-handedly taking out the two. Only time will tell if The Irresistible Force can power her team to the win at Elimination Chamber.

