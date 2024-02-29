Trish Stratus has an interesting reaction to Mandy Rose's newest photos on social media

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus has reacted to Mandy Rose's recently uploaded photos on social media.

Rose is a former WWE Superstar. Her stint with the company ended in December 2022 after she lost the NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez and was released by the company.

The former NXT Women's Champion is currently focusing on her ventures outside of professional wrestling. Taking to Instagram, she uploaded a new set of photos, also featuring her partner and former WWE star, Tino Sabbatelli.

In reaction to the same, Stratus commented with the 'drooling face' emoji.

Check out a screengrab of Stratus' Instagram comment:

Stratus' latest WWE run concluded in September 2023 when she lost her first-ever Steel Cage Match to Becky Lynch at the Payback Premium Live Event. After her loss, the seven-time Women's Champion was betrayed by her partner, Zoey Stark.

Mandy Rose discussed WWE's scrapped WrestleMania 35 plans

During an interview with McKenzie Mitchell, Mandy Rose discussed her scrapped WrestleMania 35 plans.

The former NXT Women's Champion stated that she was supposed to win the SmackDown Women's Championship by beating Asuka.

She said:

"Vivdly, it's hard to remember, but I do remember moments of what happened and I don't think I've ever shared this anywhere either. It was very upsetting because it was one of those moments that could've been really cool for me. But, then it was just like, oh maybe next time. Yeah, I do remember. Obviously, we were in a storyline."

Rose added:

"It was Sonya Deville, Asuka, and myself. Sonya and I were starting too... we had some conflicts being created. It was kind of the beginning of it where we were costing each other the match and we just weren't getting on the same page with things, our matches, and with Asuka... I was told from somebody, that it would potentially be me versus Asuka for the [SmackDown] Women's Championship at WrestleMania [35]."

It remains to be seen if Rose will return to professional wrestling in any capacity in the future.

