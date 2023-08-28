Trish Stratus makes bold claim ahead of WWE RAW

Trish Stratus has made a bold claim ahead of tomorrow night's episode of WWE RAW.

Tomorrow's edition of the red brand is the final episode of RAW before WWE Payback 2023 next weekend. The rivalry between Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch has been going on for months but it may finally come to an end at the premium live event on September 2nd.

Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus are scheduled to face each other in a Steel Cage match at Payback. They were seemingly heading toward a clash at SummerSlam but the match was postponed to the August 14th edition of RAW. However, that match ended in a double count-out and WWE official Adam Pearce announced that Stratus and Lynch will be competing once again in a Steel Cage match at Payback.

Ahead of tomorrow night's episode of RAW, Trish Stratus took to her Instagram story to make a bold claim. A fan posted an image from Sportskeeda Wrestling and Stratus claimed it was a "fact" that she has been the best since she arrived in the company.

Stratus claims she is the best of all time.

Becky Lynch vows to retire Trish Stratus at WWE Payback

The rivalry between Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus has gotten very personal over the past several months and The Man is hoping to end it at Payback.

Speaking on the latest WWE's The Bump, Lynch revealed that she plans to defeat Stratus at Payback in the Steel Cage match. She added that she wants to send the Hall of Famer home for good following the premium live event next weekend.

"I pin her 1-2-3, and then we never see her again. Get the hell out of my business. Get out of here! We're done with you! Get out of here! Once and for all, get the hell out of here. Good luck Chuck, see you later, alligator. If you can't hack it, get your jacket. Go on. Let's be done with you. I'm sick of seeing her face around this place," she said. [From 1:00:30 - 1:00:59]

Becky Lynch is scheduled to battle Zoey Stark in a Falls Count Anywhere match tomorrow night on RAW. It will be interesting to see if Stratus gets involved in the match as the build toward Payback continues.

Which WWE Superstar will you be rooting for in the Steel Cage match at Payback? Have you enjoyed the rivalry between Stratus and Lynch so far?