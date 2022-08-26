"I’ve got these granny panties for tonight" - Trish Stratus has nothing but praise for WWE Hall of Famer

Trish Stratus was part of a lot of great rivalries in her WWE career.

Stratus feuded off and on with Molly Holly on WWE programming between 2000 and 2005. While many fans are quicker to talk about Trish's rivalries with Lita and Victoria, she had some very underrated work with Holly.

The WWE Hall of Famer was a recent guest with Ring the Belle to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about her feud with Molly Holly, Stratus couldn't put over her fellow Hall of Famer enough. She told a funny story about Holly using "granny panties" during one of their storylines on WWE programming:

“We had such great moments, you know? She was so good about the whole ‘junk in the trunk’ thing. She was literally – she was game," Trish Stratus said. "She’d come into the live event like, ‘I’ve got these granny panties for tonight.’ I’m like, I love it, and so we were just trying to make that moment knowing how great it was, and we could just like, ‘Let’s just go with it.’ If we’re going to go there, let’s just go with it, you know?” [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Trish Stratus on how Molly Holly helped her get better in the ring

When Trish Stratus first stepped into a WWE ring to compete, she wasn't very good.

But wrestlers like Molly Holly were willing to work with Stratus on their days off to help improve her in-ring skills.

“We worked together, and she’s like, ‘You can do this.’ She would encourage. She would take the time," Trish Stratus said. "We would meet on our off days and go to a ring somewhere. Yeah, she gave me that time on her own time, and she’d say like, ‘Let’s try this – no one would expect this from you.’ And she would do that for me, and that allowed me to go, ‘Okay, yeah.'” [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

What do you make of Trish's comments? Are you surprised to hear how much Molly Holly helped her get better inside the ring? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

