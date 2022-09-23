Trish Stratus has one-word response to former superstar saying WWE should bring back popular championship

Trish Stratus took to Twitter to deliver a one-word response to Maria Kanellis, who said that WWE should bring back the Divas championship.

The 46-year-old Canadian star's stellar career and in-ring prowess paved the way for today's stars. Despite being part of a memorable era, female stars were often not treated the same as their male counterparts. They were presented as eye candy and called 'Divas.' The promotion introduced the Divas Championship in 2008, becoming the primary women's title after Michelle McCool unified it with the WWE Women's Championship.

It wasn't until the Women's Revolution that the company finally dropped the word 'Divas' and referred to the female wrestlers as 'superstars.' It showed that the promotion was finally ready to push its female athletes to the forefront of the company.

One of the most prominent faces of the Divas era, Maria Kanellis, appeared on Grapsody and advocated for the "Butterfly belt" to return. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus gave a one-word response to her former colleague via Twitter.

"No."

Fans had a similar reaction to Trish Stratus

Several WWE fans reacted the same way to Trish Stratus by saying that all the women's wrestlers were superstars.

Check out some of the reactions below.

Alan Nadeau III @alannadeau2016 @WalterZastrow



The only thing to bring back with the Divas' title is the creativity. THAT'S IT @trishstratuscom I agree with @MickieJames , I'd rather see that women's title come back in some form, as a mid-card belt (so women's US or IC title), instead of the Divas titleThe only thing to bring back with the Divas' title is the creativity. THAT'S IT @WalterZastrow @trishstratuscom I agree with @MickieJames, I'd rather see that women's title come back in some form, as a mid-card belt (so women's US or IC title), instead of the Divas titleThe only thing to bring back with the Divas' title is the creativity. THAT'S IT

Demona Darby @DemonaDarby @trishstratuscom God no. Someone read the article so I can disagree with said "Former Star" by NAME. @trishstratuscom God no. Someone read the article so I can disagree with said "Former Star" by NAME.

caine6 @isaachardybrand @edu_98chancay @trishstratuscom “The legit boss” Nikki (ASH) when she first started … Molly holly’s done the similar gimmick and she’s a HoF , Wendy Choo, EST, Bayleys hugger character was over for years, The man, Big Time Becks all better characters than most divas tbh @edu_98chancay @trishstratuscom “The legit boss” Nikki (ASH) when she first started … Molly holly’s done the similar gimmick and she’s a HoF , Wendy Choo, EST, Bayleys hugger character was over for years, The man, Big Time Becks all better characters than most divas tbh

One fan shared a video featuring Sasha Banks' thoughts on the Divas Championship:

While another fan suggested that WWE should introduce a Women's Intercontinental Title.

One fan even joked that the Divas Championship should be given to CM Punk.

Some fans even campaigned to bring back the old Women's Championship belt.

Since retiring the Divas Championship, WWE's women's division has come a long way. Judging from the recent responses, it seems that even the most WWE fans won't want to revisit that era.

What Championship would you want WWE to bring back? Sound off in the comments section.

