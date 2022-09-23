Create

Trish Stratus has one-word response to former superstar saying WWE should bring back popular championship

Trish Stratus
Trish Stratus is a WWE Hall of Famer
Sunil Joseph
Sunil Joseph
Modified Sep 23, 2022 08:03 AM IST

Trish Stratus took to Twitter to deliver a one-word response to Maria Kanellis, who said that WWE should bring back the Divas championship.

The 46-year-old Canadian star's stellar career and in-ring prowess paved the way for today's stars. Despite being part of a memorable era, female stars were often not treated the same as their male counterparts. They were presented as eye candy and called 'Divas.' The promotion introduced the Divas Championship in 2008, becoming the primary women's title after Michelle McCool unified it with the WWE Women's Championship.

It wasn't until the Women's Revolution that the company finally dropped the word 'Divas' and referred to the female wrestlers as 'superstars.' It showed that the promotion was finally ready to push its female athletes to the forefront of the company.

One of the most prominent faces of the Divas era, Maria Kanellis, appeared on Grapsody and advocated for the "Butterfly belt" to return. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus gave a one-word response to her former colleague via Twitter.

"No."
No. twitter.com/johnreport/sta…

Fans had a similar reaction to Trish Stratus

Several WWE fans reacted the same way to Trish Stratus by saying that all the women's wrestlers were superstars.

Check out some of the reactions below.

@trishstratuscom No. You're all Superstars, hands down
@trishstratuscom Big no lol
@WalterZastrow @trishstratuscom I agree with @MickieJames, I'd rather see that women's title come back in some form, as a mid-card belt (so women's US or IC title), instead of the Divas titleThe only thing to bring back with the Divas' title is the creativity. THAT'S IT
@trishstratuscom Okay https://t.co/KfhHUSr2RP
@trishstratuscom God no. Someone read the article so I can disagree with said "Former Star" by NAME.
@edu_98chancay @trishstratuscom “The legit boss” Nikki (ASH) when she first started … Molly holly’s done the similar gimmick and she’s a HoF , Wendy Choo, EST, Bayleys hugger character was over for years, The man, Big Time Becks all better characters than most divas tbh
@trishstratuscom Why???? 🤣🤣🤣lol
@trishstratuscom Agreed, don’t see the point in going back lol
@WrestleOps @trishstratuscom Heck no lol
@trishyonce @trishstratuscom I hated the Diva’s Championship Era
@trishstratuscom Can’t argue against the goat keep it gone.

One fan shared a video featuring Sasha Banks' thoughts on the Divas Championship:

@trishstratuscom https://t.co/CaZBKQ3TT3

While another fan suggested that WWE should introduce a Women's Intercontinental Title.

@trishstratuscom however….a WOMENS INTERCONTINENTAL TITLE???? https://t.co/l1vPoLsN1j

One fan even joked that the Divas Championship should be given to CM Punk.

@trishstratuscom Give it to CM Punk

Some fans even campaigned to bring back the old Women's Championship belt.

@trishstratuscom The only women’s championship that should and needs to comeback https://t.co/lVIr6TYjiI
@trishstratuscom What about bringing this design back though? https://t.co/pTbY4ClJbv

Since retiring the Divas Championship, WWE's women's division has come a long way. Judging from the recent responses, it seems that even the most WWE fans won't want to revisit that era.

What Championship would you want WWE to bring back? Sound off in the comments section.

A former WWE Champion says it's unfair to compare Triple H and Vince McMahon's regimes here

