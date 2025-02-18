Trish Stratus provides major update ahead of WWE in-ring return

By Marc Middleton
Modified Feb 18, 2025 23:00 GMT
WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus at the Royal Rumble
WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus at the Royal Rumble (Photo credit: wwe.com)

WWE is running wide open on The Road to WrestleMania 41. The busiest time of year for the world's largest pro wrestling company often means returns, debuts, surprises, and swerves. Trish Stratus is a part of the happenings this year and has just provided an update on her next WWE match amid WrestleMania rumors.

Canada's Greatest Export is celebrating her 25th anniversary with World Wrestling Entertainment this year, which included a surprise Royal Rumble return earlier this month. The #25 entrant eliminated Candice LeRae before Nia Jax tossed her out at 13:13. Trish was then in the SmackDown crowd as Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton retained over Jax by DQ due to LeRae. As the beatdown continued, Trish made the save for Stratton, then challenged the heels to a match at Elimination Chamber.

Stratus is preparing to return to the ring in her hometown of Toronto. The 49-year-old took to her Instagram Stories today to share footage of a battle rope workout. She chose "Look At Me!" by XXXTentacion as the theme song of the post, and captioned it with the nerd face emoji and the flexed biceps emoji.

Screenshots of Trish Stratus&#039; video to Instagram Stories (Photo Credit: Trish Stratus on Instagram)
Screenshots of Trish Stratus' video to Instagram Stories (Photo Credit: Trish Stratus on Instagram)

Stratus is rumored to perform at WrestleMania 41 in April. She recently announced that she will be at WWE World during the big weekend.

Updated WWE Elimination Chamber lineup

World Wrestling Entertainment will present the 15th Elimination Chamber event on Saturday, March 1, at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Below is the updated lineup:

  • Trish Stratus and Tiffany Stratton vs. Nia Jax and Candice LeRae
  • Unsanctioned Match: Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn
  • Women's Elimination Chamber Match: Liv Morgan vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Bianca Belair vs. Bayley vs. Naomi vs. Roxanne Perez
  • Men's Elimination Chamber Match: John Cena vs. CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Logan Paul vs. Jacob Fatu vs. Seth Rollins
The winner of the Men's Elimination Chamber will challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed Championship at WrestleMania 41. The Women's Chamber winner will challenge Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
