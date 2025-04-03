Trish Stratus reacts to Dominik Mysterio & Liv Morgan showing off new look after WWE RAW

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus has sent a message to Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio on social media. This comes after the on-screen couple showed off a new look after this week's RAW.

On the March 31, 2025, edition of the Monday night show in London, England, Mysterio and Finn Balor competed against Bron Breakker and Penta in a tag team match. The Judgment Day members picked up a massive victory heading into WrestleMania 41.

In a backstage segment later in the night, Balor bragged to his Judgment Day crew about pinning Penta and claimed he would talk to RAW GM Adam Pearce for a shot at the Intercontinental Championship against Breakker. After The Prince left, The Miracle Kid advocated for her on-screen boyfriend, stating she would also speak to Pearce regarding the championship opportunity for Dirty Dom.

Following their appearance on RAW, Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan traveled to India to promote WWE's transition to Netflix, as the show's move to the platform in the country began on April 1, 2025. The on-screen couple donned ethnic Indian attire and posed for pictures at several locations in South Mumbai.

Dropping a comment on Netflix India's Instagram post, Trish Stratus reacted to Morgan wearing a saree and Mysterio in a kurta jacket set.

"These are incredible photos!"

WWE sent a heartfelt message to Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan

The sports entertainment juggernaut also shared their reaction to The Judgment Day stars' visit to Mumbai. On X (formerly Twitter), WWE India's page sent a message to Dom and Morgan, welcoming the two stars to the country.

"Welcome to India, @YaOnlyLivvOnce & @DomMysterio35! 🇮🇳 ❤️!"

As of now, there's no confirmation on whether The Latino Cheat will have a match at The Showcase of The Immortals, potentially against Bron Breakker for the IC Title. Similarly, it's unknown if Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan's Tag Team Championship will be on the line at 'Mania.

