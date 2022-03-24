"TNA had reached out to me around the time" - Trish Stratus on receiving offers from other promotions

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus has opened up about receiving offers from other wrestling promotions such as WCW, ECW, and TNA.

The seven-time Women's Champion is regarded by many to be the greatest female star in WWE history. Due to her massive star power, other promotions were interested in bringing her in.

During a recent interaction with Shakiel Mahjouri of ET Canada, Trish Stratus recalled TNA, currently known as IMPACT Wrestling, reaching out to her several years ago. But she never made the jump to the promotion.

"There was a time when TNA had reached out to me around the time they were introducing the new women's championship. There was a storyline pitched like, 'Hey, women are a viable part of the show and we would like you to be a part of it.' Back then, it was like, 'Hey, we use women as part of the show. Would you like to be a part of it?' That's what it was. I knew what I could do, I knew the training I'd done and what I could offer to the world of sports entertainment as an athlete, but I don't know if they necessarily knew," Stratus said.

Trish Stratus credits former WWE writer for coming up with good storylines

Trish Stratus also commented on working with former WWE writer Brian Gerwitz in the company. According to her, the latter played a major role in some of the stuff that she did on TV.

"Brian Gerwitz is a writer who was with WWE. He was a huge part of a lot of my good, juicy work that I did. Working with my promos. He worked with The Rock a lot, that was kind of his guy, and I got the chance to work with him. He was really good about tapping into who you are and way overt amplifying your personality out there and keeping it real. I think the authentic superstars that people really resonate with."

Trish Stratus was also asked if she would wrestle again. She said she's always ready. She even packed a bag with her boots in case she receives a call from WWE.

You can check out the results from the latest episode of NXT here.

A former WWE Superstar discusses Bray Wyatt's current status here.

Edited by Angana Roy