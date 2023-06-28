Trish Stratus reveals why 29-year-old superstar was the "obvious choice" to team up with on WWE RAW

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus has revealed why she has paired up with a recently drafted superstar on RAW.

Trish has been involved in a bitter rivalry with Becky Lynch for months. The two squared off at WWE Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia in a singles match, but the match ended in controversy. Zoey Stark interfered and hit The Man with a knee to the face. Trish then capitalized and escaped the premium live event with a pinfall victory.

Zoey Stark, Becky Lynch, and Trish Stratus have all qualified for the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match this Saturday night. Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Stratus claimed that Zoey was the obvious choice as a superstar to mentor on RAW:

"Basically, you saw us come together on RAW. She (Zoey Stark) was drafted to RAW, and I had my eye on her. But who wouldn't, right? If you look at potential and you look at the future generation. I'm here to learn, I'm here to give, and she was the obvious choice," said Trish Stratus. [From 00:12 - 00:29]

Trish added that Zoey's power and confidence stood out to her:

"When she comes on screen, what do people see? They see power; they see the way she dominates, she's confident, she's got a great set of biceps, I'll tell 'ya that. What else can you ask for in a superstar?" she added. [From 00:45 - 01:02]

Zoey Stark praises WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

Zoey Stark recently disclosed what her relationship with Trish Stratus is like on the main roster.

The 29-year-old is already benefiting from her pairing with Trish Stratus and has the opportunity to earn a future title shot if she can win Money in the Bank this Saturday in London. In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Zoey noted that Trish has been a very big help to her, and she is very blessed to be able to work alongside the WWE Hall of Famer:

"Trish has been very big in helping me. Every week we sit down, and we talk about what could have been better; what do I need to fix. She's been an amazing mentor. So, being able to work alongside her is so fun, and I'm truly blessed to be able to do that," she said. [From 0:41 to 0:57]

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



Interest piqued…



#WWENOC Zoey Stark alines with Trish Stratus and Trish defeats Becky!Interest piqued… Zoey Stark alines with Trish Stratus and Trish defeats Becky!Interest piqued…#WWENOC https://t.co/VdSXmXvpDP

Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark will have the advantage during the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match if they work together. Only time will tell which WWE Superstar will emerge victorious at Money in the Bank this Saturday.

Would you like to see Zoey Stark capture the Money in the Bank briefcase this weekend? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from the first half of this article, please credit WWE's The Bump and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Sgt. Slaughter finally addresses the current, ongoing Lacey Evans controversy right here.

Poll : 0 votes