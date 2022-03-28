"He had a vested interest in the women" - Trish Stratus reveals that she owes her career to WWE legend 

Trish Stratus is very appreciative of those who helped set her up for success in WWE.

The Canadian star is a seven-time Women's Champion and a one-time Hardcore Champion. Known for her charisma and athletic ability, Stratus was able to establish herself as one of WWE's top competitors during her distinguished career.

The WWE Hall of Famer recently sat down with Shakiel Mahjouri of ET Canada to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about her in-ring development in WWE, Stratus gave credit to none other than Fit Finlay.

"There would be no Trish Stratus without Fit Finlay, I can tell you that," Trish Stratus said. "Also no changing of the guard. He had a vested interest in the women... Seeing what I knew I could do but seeing what I was only able to do in the ring, my MO was to change the perception of what a woman could do in the ring in sports entertainment. He was on board for that and it took for someone to be on board and to see it too. Some of the old school people didn't see that, they didn't see that women could do this other side of things."

Trish Stratus credits Brian Gewirtz for helping with her promos in WWE

In terms of her work on the microphone, Stratus gave credit to former WWE RAW writer Brian Gewirtz, a man who now works alongside The Rock in Hollywood.

"Brian Gewirtz is a writer who was with WWE. He was a huge part of a lot of my good, juicy work that I did," Trish Stratus revealed. "Working with my promos. He worked with The Rock a lot, that was kind of his guy, and I got the chance to work with him. He was really good about tapping into who you are and way overt amplifying your personality out there and keeping it real. I think the authentic superstars that people really resonate with."

The WWE Hall of Famer is scheduled to be in Dallas this weekend for WrestleCon 2022. It's unknown at this time if she will have any part in the two-night WrestleMania 38 event.

