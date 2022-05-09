"I would gladly accept" - Trish Stratus on role that she would return to WWE for

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus continues to tease an eventual return to the company.

Although Stratus retired back in 2006, she has had several matches and even more WWE appearances since. It's abundantly clear that the seven-time Women's Champion isn't done providing the WWE Universe with some much-needed Stratusfaction.

Stratus was recently a guest at the For The Love Of Wrestling convention and took part in a Q&A session covering a variety of topics. When asked if she'd be willing to return to WWE as the General Manager of RAW or SmackDown, Stratus confirmed that she would be interested in more than just that:

"Do I want to be GM? I would gladly accept that role," Trish Stratus said. "I always think — like I said, to go back, it has to be something challenging, something different, something different for you guys. You know, you just don’t wanna see me being a babyface, kicking butt, winning championships, boring, right guys? (...) What do you guys want? What should I do next? I always say if I go back, the one thing I’m missing is a heel run so that would be kind of fun, you know?" [H/T: Post Wrestling]

Trish Stratus believes being a heel was the best time of her WWE career

While many fans fondly remember Trish Stratus as a babyface, she loved playing a heel in WWE, calling it one of the best times of her career.

Her primary run as Women's Champion was bookended by villainous stints. Stratus initially debuted as a heel in 2000, playing the valet to T & A (Test and Prince Albert). In the year after, she would slowly gain sympathy as she endured the storyline abuse of Vince McMahon.

In 2004, she turned to the dark side again, betraying her on-screen boyfriend Chris Jericho to side with the dastardly Christian at WrestleMania XX. Speaking at For the Love of Wrestling, Stratus revealed that Vince McMahon didn't believe she had it in her to be a heel again after being a babyface for so long:

"'Heel Trish’ was one of the best times of my career. Did you guys like ‘heel Trish’? I loved it. For me, it was a lot of fun. I remember I heard Vince [McMahon] had said he wasn’t sure. I had been a babyface for so long and he said, ‘I don’t know if she has it in her.’ Like certainly the T&A [Test & Albert] days, I had that in me but as a wrestler now, as a competitor, it was a little different so, but unpleasantly, he was pleasantly surprised and it was interesting because to be honest, it wasn’t supposed to be a heel turn." [H/T: Post Wrestling]

Would you like to see Trish Stratus in a heel General Manager role on WWE programming? Or is that too close to what we've seen Sonya Deville do in the last several months? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

