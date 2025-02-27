Trish Stratus sends 3-word message ahead of her massive WWE match at Elimination Chamber

Former WWE Women's Champion Trish Stratus will be in action at the upcoming Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. She recently shared a message ahead of competing in her hometown of Toronto, Canada on March 1.

Ad

The former seven-time Women's Champion's last one-on-one match was at the 2023 Payback PLE. Trish Stratus faced Becky Lynch in a Steel Cage Match but was unsuccessful.

This Saturday at the Rogers Centre, the WWE Hall of Famer, accompanied by Tiffany Stratton, will face Nia Jax and Candice LeRae in a tag team match. The Buff Barbie and Stratus have been training rigorously ahead of the contest against Jax and LeRae.

Today on X (formerly Twitter), Trish Stratus sent a three-word message before making her return to in-ring action:

Ad

Trending

"3 more sleeps…"

Check out the 49-year-old WWE legend's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

WWE legend recalls what it was like working with Trish Stratus

Former SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long recently reflected on his experience working with The Diva of the Decade. He discussed this on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast.

Teddy Long opened up about his positive experiences working with Trish Stratus, highlighting her pleasant demeanor and professionalism. The WWE Hall of Famer recalled their casual, friendly exchanges, including his distinctive catchphrase:

Ad

"She's a sweetheart too, man. Another Nia Jax, such a great attitude, and I enjoyed working with her. You know, when I was managing and stuff, we always got along. No problem or nothing. She's just another sweetheart, a person with a great attitude, and somebody you'd like to work with. Well, yeah, Trish and I—whenever we'd see each other, we'd always meet, and I'd just say holla at her Trish, and she'd say, 'Oh, Teddy [censored].'"

Ad

Ad

Trish Stratus also appeared in this year's Women's Royal Rumble Match in Indianapolis, eliminating The Poison Pixie. However, the former seven-time Women's Champion was eliminated by Nia Jax.

It will be exciting to see if The Diva of the Decade and Tiffany Stratton can secure a win over their opponents.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback