WWE drops hint at potential long-term plans for Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus

WWE is celebrating the 25th anniversary of Trish Stratus this year. The legendary grappler made her surprise return in the Royal Rumble and is now set to team up with Tiffany Stratton. There's now speculation on the Tiffany and Trish team going much longer than originally thought.

Ad

The Blonde Bombshell and Canada's Greatest Export seem like an unlikely duo, but they are widely regarded as championship-caliber in their own right and that has made their debut together highly-anticipated. Trish recently saved the current Women's Champion from a beatdown, and now they will team up to face Nia Jax and Candice LeRae at Elimination Chamber.

Stratus and Stratton are training in the ring at the Performance Center this week. The 2013 Hall of Famer took to X to reveal the new "Trish & Tiffy Time" t-shirt from WWE Shop. The $34.99 item is already a hot seller for World Wrestling Entertainment as it has earned the Most Popular tag. The merch has also fueled speculation on the Trish and Tiffany storyline running past Elimination Chamber, perhaps into WrestleMania or beyond due to Trish's big year:

Ad

Trending

"It’s Trishy & Tiffy Time! It’s also time to get your shirt! [heart emoji] @tiffstrattonwwe X @trishstratuscom [heart emoji]," Trish Stratus wrote with the photos below.

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Stratus has not been announced for WrestleMania 41 as of this writing. However, Stratton will defend the Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair. Trish has been confirmed for the WWE World convention during WrestleMania Week.

Trish Stratus and Tiffany Stratton set for WWE Elimination Chamber

World Wrestling Entertainment's 15th Elimination Chamber PLE will take place in four days, live from Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Below is the updated lineup:

Ad

Trish Stratus and Tiffany Stratton vs. Candice LeRae and Nia Jax

Unsanctioned Match: Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens

Women's Elimination Chamber: Liv Morgan vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Bianca Belair vs. Bayley vs. Naomi vs. Roxanne Perez

Men's Elimination Chamber: John Cena vs. CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Logan Paul vs. Jacob Fatu vs. Seth Rollins

The Rock will also make a special appearance at Elimination Chamber. The Final Boss is coming to Toronto for Cody Rhodes' answer to his WrestleMania challenge for the Undisputed Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback