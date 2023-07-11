Trish Stratus sends bold message ahead of potentially scrapped match on WWE RAW

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus has a message for Becky Lynch ahead of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw.

Stratus, alongside Zoey Stark, confronted Lynch on last week's episode of Raw in Baltimore, Maryland. The Man challenged her rival to a match, but Trish revealed that she was not cleared to wrestle due to a nose injury. She even wore a mask similar to her 2004 look when she legitimately broke her nose during a feud with Lita.

Lynch then turned her attention to Stark, who also backed down from a fight. WWE did schedule a match between Lynch and Stark for this week's episode of Raw in Buffalo, New York. However, the match might be in jeopardy due to an injury to Lynch.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Regarding Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark being pulled from WWE's website, we're told Becky Lynch isn't cleared at the moment, but that could change.



The injury isn't major, and the match could end up being added back to the show or moved. Regarding Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark being pulled from WWE's website, we're told Becky Lynch isn't cleared at the moment, but that could change. The injury isn't major, and the match could end up being added back to the show or moved. https://t.co/TyvW1UbJ2w

Despite the match between Lynch and Stark potentially being scrapped from the show, Stratus hinted at another segment for tonight. She tweeted a photoshopped picture of Lynch being attacked by a shark:

"Can't wait for #WWERaw tonight @BeckyLynchWWE! It's gonna be jawesome @ZoeyStarkWWE #StarkAttack"

If Becky Lynch is not cleared to wrestle tonight, fans should expect a segment to replace it, as hinted by Trish Stratus. The feud between the two all-time greats has been brewing for months and could finally culminate at SummerSlam in Detroit next month.

Vince Russo slams Trish Stratus' dialog from last week's Raw

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo was not a fan of what Trish Stratus said last week on Raw during her promo battle against Becky Lynch. Russo was very critical of Stratus' "high school verbiage" on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW.

"For somebody that's been there as long as Trish, you're really gonna come up with the line that I'm better looking than each and every one of you?" Russo said. "Trish, really? That's what we're gonna come up with? That's high school verbiage, that's not clever, it's not creative, it's not smart. And then of course the angle that I'm not medically cleared."

Trish Stratus and WWE creative have a chance to redeem themselves on tonight's Raw. However, it would be interesting to see how Stratus and Zoey Stark will interact with Becky Lynch, who might not be cleared to get physical due to an injury.

