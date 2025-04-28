"Congratulations!" - Trish Stratus to Randy Orton following non-WWE update

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus recently took to social media to send a message after Randy Orton and his wife, Kim Orton, provided their personal update. The Viper is back on top of the card in the Stamford-based promotion.
Since returning from injury at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023, Randy Orton's booking has not been the best. Many people expected The Apex Predator to go after a major title in 2024, but that did not happen. The Legend Killer is now back on top of the card as he is all set to lock horns with John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Backlash on May 10.
Ahead of the match, Randy's wife, Kim Orton, recently took to social media to share a personal update. Kim uploaded a series of photos of her family from her daughter Brooklyn's first holy communion.
"What a beautiful day 🤍 🙏🏽," she wrote.
Check out her Instagram post below:
This post caught WWE legend Trish Stratus' attention, and she left a comment on it. The Hall of Famer congratulated Randy Orton and his wife on their daughter's emotional first holy communion.
"Congratulations!" she commented.
Check out a screenshot of her comment below:
Randy Orton sent a message to John Cena after last week's WWE RAW
On the RAW after WrestleMania 41, Randy Orton shocked the whole world by hitting an RKO on John Cena out of nowhere. Following the show, The Viper took to X (fkaTwitter) to send a three-word message to his long-time rival.
"Hello, old friend."
Check out the post below:
Randy Orton and John Cena's segment on the latest edition of SmackDown ended similarly to last week's RAW, as The Apex Predator laid his opponent down with a brutal RKO.
It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for their match at the Backlash Premium Live Event.