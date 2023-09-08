Trish Stratus sends heartwarming tribute to former WWE Women's Champion

Hall of Famer Trish Stratus recently took some time to send love to former on-screen rival and WWE Superstar Victoria. This comes after Victoria, aka Tara, thanked Stratus and Becky Lynch for their tributes to her during their epic clash at Payback.

Stratus has just wrapped up her latest run in WWE, facing off against The Man Becky Lynch in a steel cage match at the Payback PLE. While Stratus came up short in the affair, she and Lynch put on a memorable performance that STILL has fans talking almost a week later.

One particular spot that had people talking was when Trish Stratus performed the "Widow's Peak," a maneuver that served as Victoria's finishing move during her over two-decade-long career. The moment was meant to be a tribute to the legend.

Earlier this month, Victoria expressed her thanks to Stratus, Lynch, and WWE as a whole for the honor. Stratus responded in a tweet, thanking Victoria for her contributions to professional wrestling as a whole.

"I love you sis. If there’s anyone who deserves her flowers it’s you. You are a legend… you are one of the very best in the business. I will be forever proud of the foundation work we did...You broke barriers with both #Victoria and #Tara. You crazy #WidowsPeakFreak!!!!" wrote Trish Stratus.

Expand Tweet

Victoria, real name Lisa Marie Varon, last competed in WWE during the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble match. Despite a valiant effort, she was eliminated by Shayna Baszler. She is a former two-time WWE Women's Champion.

Earlier this year, Varon was featured on IMPACT Wrestling multiple times – both ringside supporting Mickie James in her Title vs. Career match against Jordynne Grace and competing in a tag team match against the Death Dollz for the company's Knockouts World Tag Team titles.

Victoria recently recalled the time a WWE Hall of Famer tried to rip her top off during Monday Night RAW

Back in May, Victoria recalled a segment where Hall of Famer and legend Mae Young tried to rip her clothes off during an in-ring segment in 2006.

Victoria noted that Mae Young may have been trying to rib her, but she wasn't sure.

"Remember her in a bikini. We did a lingerie thing. You know we always wore two bras just in case. She was grabbing both, and I go, 'No! No! No! You don't have... That's my bra! And she was taking off my shirt, which I think was a rib. I think it was a rib. She was trying to get me topless out there," she said.

Would you like to see Victoria wrestle one last match in WWE? If so, who would you like to see her compete against? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

Will Brandi Rhodes return to the ring? We asked her here.