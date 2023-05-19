"That's my bra!" - Former top WWE star says co-worker tried to get her topless on TV

Two-time Women's Champion Victoria recently recalled when WWE Hall of Famer Mae Young almost got her topless on TV.

Victoria made her WWE debut in late 2000. However, she was sent to developmental later that same year. The former Women's Champion returned to the main roster in 2002. She competed for about seven years on Monday Night RAW and SmackDown before leaving in early 2009.

During a recent episode of GAW TV, Victoria recalled a segment with Mae Young in January 2006, in which the latter tried to rip her clothes and leave her topless on TV:

"Remember her in a bikini. We did a lingerie thing. You know we always wore two bras just in case. She was grabbing both, and I go, 'No! No! No! You don't have... That's my bra! And she was taking off my shirt, which I think was a rib. I think it was a rib. She was trying to get me topless out there," she said.

When did Victoria last compete in WWE?

Following her departure from the Stamford-based company, Victoria wrestled for several years in IMPACT Wrestling and on the independent circuit. Meanwhile, she made a one-off return to WWE two years ago.

In January 2021, the two-time Women's Champion was a surprise entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble match. She entered the bout at number 10 and lasted for over seven minutes before getting eliminated by Shayna Baszler.

Last August, Trish Stratus urged the company to get Victoria into the Hall of Fame:

"Victoria? Right? Victoria. Well, let's just get her into the Hall of Fame... Let's just get her in the Hall of Fame. Can we do that? Can we work on this, please people? Because she needs to be in there. Hashtag Victoria Hall of Fame. Let's do that," she told Ring the Belle.

