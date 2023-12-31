Trish Stratus sends message to former rival; possibly teases return of major ex-WWE star for dream feud

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus sent an emotional message to fans and Becky Lynch for their support in 2023.

Stratus returned to the Stamford-based company in February 2023 to join forces with The Man and Lita against Damage CTRL at WrestleMania 39. After leading her team to victory, the Diva of the Decade later turned on Lynch in April.

The two feuded for several months and exchanged victories. Their last fight came in September 2023 when The Man defeated her Hall of Famer rival in a historic Steel Cage match at Payback.

Before the end of 2023, Stratus took to Twitter to send a heartfelt message to fans. She also thanked Lynch for giving her "an actual second run."

"Thought this was an apropos way to close out the year. I would have never imagined almost 20 years AFTER closing out a fulfilling career I would have stepped back into the ring and dare I say, do it better. More than half of 2023 was dedicated to entertaining you, performing for the WWE Universe - you all welcomed me so warmly and allowed me to dip my toes into the water again. Thank you to all of you who supported me in and out of the ring, in particular I must shout out The Man who took this ride with me, who gave me an actual second run, who was with me week in and week out for … The Encore," she wrote.

Meanwhile, she ended her post wishing to have "more firsts, more age-defying feats, and mone fun" in 2024. The word "mone" led some fans to speculate whether the Hall of Famer was teasing a feud with Mercedes Mone. However, it could have been just a typo.

"Let's go 2024! Here's to more firsts, more age defying feats and mone fun!" Stratus added.

Mone and Trish Stratus previously had a confrontation during the 2018 Women's Royal Rumble match. The former RAW Women's Champion even eliminated Stratus from the Royal Rumble.

Since then, the two ladies have expressed their openness to fighting each other inside the squared circle.

Mercedes Mone's negotiations with WWE reportedly failed

After spending about a decade in the Stamford-based company, Mercedes Mone walked out during an episode of Monday Night RAW in May 2022 and later left the promotion.

While she performed in NJPW and Stardom, the 31-year-old was recently rumored to have been negotiating a WWE comeback. However, reports suggested negotiations failed.

