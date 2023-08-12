Trish Stratus sends three-word message to the "Fastest Rising Star in WWE"

Seven-time women's champion and Hall of Famer Trish Stratus has sent a message to a current rising superstar in WWE.

The 47-year-old is currently embroiled in a feud with Becky Lynch, she has been in conflict with the Irish star ever since she backstabbed the latter and cost her the Women's Tag Team Championship. The rivalry culminated at the 2023 Night of Champions premium live event.

Big Time Becks and Stratus put on an impeccable show in Saudi Arabia before the Hall of Famer pulled a card from up her sleeve and the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion Zoey Stark assisted Trish in emerging victorious.

Since then, Stark and the 47-year-old have worked together on WWE programming. Ahead of Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus on the 14th August episode of Monday Night RAW, Stark uploaded a picture of herself on Instagram and proclaimed herself as the fastest-rising star in the company.

"You're looking at the Fastest Rising Star in WWE #SuperStark #starkreality," she wrote.

The former seven-time women's champion replied to the former NXT star with a three-word message.

"Thats my girl!" Stratus wrote.

Check out the screengrab of the 47-year-old's reply below:

Stratus replied to Stark on Instagram.

Trish Stratus revealed the real reason for her absence from WWE RAW

The WWE Hall of Famer did not attend this week's Monday Night RAW. On the other hand, Zoey Stark was present on the show as she suffered an awful defeat at the hands of Shayna Baszler, with The Man watching the contest from ringside.

The 47-year-old took to Twitter to share that she spent some time at her lakehouse instead of being on RAW.

"Sorry I wasn’t on #WWERaw folks, the cottage was a calling. I think you people in the States call them lakehouses? In Canada, we call them cottages. If you need me, I’ll be at the lake. #CottageLife #LakeLife," Trish Stratus wrote.

Screenshot of the Hall of Famer's tweet.

Check out her tweet here.

It will be interesting to witness Stratus and Lynch in action on the upcoming episode of RAW. Notably, The Man will be forced to get an embarrassing tattoo across her chest if she loses to the former seven-time women's champion.

