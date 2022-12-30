Trish Stratus could be set to have "one more match," WWE legend teases

WWE legend Mickie James has teased a potential match-up about locking horns with Hall of Famer Trish Stratus for one last time.

Top WWE stars have had some of the most iconic rivalries in the wrestling industry. However, when we think of female superstar feuds, the one between Trish Stratus and Mickie James from the Ruthless Aggression era definitely comes to mind.

When Mickie James made her debut as an obsessive fan of Stratus in the mid-2000s, the Hall of Famer was among the top female stars. This sparked a strange storyline between the two, culminating in months of mind games and animosity at WrestleMania 22. They faced off in a highly anticipated match, with James defeating Stratus and winning her first-ever Women's Title.

Stratus recently responded to a fan's reaction on her Instagram story about wanting to see her and James having "one more match" in 2023. The latter took notice and responded with two words.

"Anytime. Anywhere," James wrote.

You can check out James' Instagram story and a link to the same here before it expires in 24 hours.

Grinch-Mess 🧑‍🎄🎄 @LitasaultBanks



These 4 did so great and the crowd was so invested! 4 legends in their own rights! Trish Stratus and Lita vs Mickie James and Alicia Fox was such a fun match! What an awesome opening match for Evolution!These 4 did so great and the crowd was so invested! 4 legends in their own rights! Trish Stratus and Lita vs Mickie James and Alicia Fox was such a fun match! What an awesome opening match for Evolution! These 4 did so great and the crowd was so invested! 4 legends in their own rights! 🙌🔥 https://t.co/3brc6eiKTz

Trish Stratus spilled the beans about her dream match

The WWE Hall of Famer recently revealed her dream wrestling match, and she may have hinted at a return to the squared circle.

Stratus last competed in her hometown of Toronto, Canada, at the 2019 SummerSlam. She faced Charlotte Flair in a spectacular match and lost.

Since then, the veteran has appeared on WWE live television and house shows in Canada, but she has avoided taking part in in-ring action.

A fan recently interacted with the 47-year-old on Twitter and wished to see the legend compete in a steel cage match.

"Strangely I still dream of seeing me in a steel cage match," Stratus responded.

You can check out Stratus' tweet below:

Trish Stratus has officially retired from the ring and is working on other projects. While Mickie James appears to be nearing the end of her illustrious career as "The Last Rodeo" in IMPACT wrestling.

Do you think WWE will make Stratus and James cross paths again in the future? Sound off in the comments section below.

A WWE Hall of Famer states that John Cena wasn't the best athlete here!

Poll : 0 votes