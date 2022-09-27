Trish Stratus teases 'secret' WWE project

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus has teased an upcoming "secret" project for the company.

Trish Stratus appeared on the August 22nd edition of RAW from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada. She teased coming out of retirement but was interrupted by Damage CTRL.

RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss came to the ring to even the odds against Damage CTRL. Trish also confronted Bayley following her return to the ring at a recent WWE Live Event.

The 46-year-old took to Twitter today to give an update to her fans about an upcoming project. Stratus went through a health scare but it appears that is behind her now. Trish posted a photo of herself with a caption alluding to a future project for WWE:

"Secret project day #1"

Bayley names 3 WWE Hall of Famers she wants to battle with Damage CTRL

Bayley returned to WWE at SummerSlam alongside Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. The group has already made their mark in the company, with Dakota and IYO capturing the Women's Tag Team Championships.

The Role Model attacked Bianca Belair last week and challenged her to a match for the RAW Women's Championship at Extreme Rules. The company's next Premium Live Event will air live from the Wells Fargo Arena in Philadelphia on October 8th.

Speaking on Casual Conversations, the 33-year-old was asked who Damage CTRL would want to face in a 6-woman tag team match at WrestleMania. Bayley named three WWE Hall of Famers in her response:

"Lita, Trish [Stratus], and Beth Phoenix. Get them out of here. This is our place. Don't come back," said Bayley. [From 13:22 to 13:32]

The wrestling world has been able to see legends such as Lita, Beth Phoenix, and Trish Stratus all appear for the company. Lita battled Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship at this year's Elimination Chamber. Meanwhile, Beth Phoenix and Rhea Ripley have hinted at a rivalry, and Trish Stratus has an issue with Damage CTRL.

It will be interesting to see if the dream match suggested by The Role Model becomes a reality down the line. For now, Bayley has her sights set on taking the RAW Women's Championship from Bianca Belair at Extreme Rules in less than two weeks.

Would you like to see Damage CTRL face off against Trish Stratus, Lita, and Beth Phoenix? Who do you think leaves Extreme Rules as the RAW Women's Champion? Let us know in the comments section below.

