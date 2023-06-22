Trish Stratus wants a shot at Seth Rollins' WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Trish Stratus has made it clear that she wants a shot at Seth Rollins' WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

The 47-year-old superstar will compete in the upcoming Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. With a win, she will edge one step closer to challenging for a Women's Championship.

However, Stratus has other ideas, as she doesn't intend to challenge Rhea Ripley or Asuka, the two reigning women's champions in WWE. Instead, the veteran plans on facing Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. Taking to Instagram, she responded to a fan, suggesting the same.

"Hmmm, maybe Seth's?" wrote Stratus

Bill Apter believes that WWE star Lacey Evans could team up with Trish Stratus

Trish Stratus turned heel a few months ago when she attacked Becky Lynch and started a feud between the two.

At Night of Champions, Stratus formed a new alliance with Zoey Stark, whose interference led to Stratus beating Lynch in Saudi Arabia.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter claimed that Lacey Evans would be a solid addition to Stratus' team. With Stratus working as a heel alongside Stark, Apter believes bringing Evans into the group would be a solid decision. He said:

"Actually, Trish is a heel now and she's got Zoey Stark with her, so that might be a good way to bring Lacey Evans into that little group."

Teddy Long also gave his take on Evans aligning with Stratus. He added:

"You got a story right there because now Trish maybe steps in and says, 'I didn't get to you in time. You really need to be with me.' And now Trish gets in Lita's face, 'Hey, you need to keep your nose out other people's business. You don't even wrestle anymore.'"

Stratus will be accompanied by five other women in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match, including her rival Becky Lynch. However, she will have an ally in the match in the form of Zoey Stark.

