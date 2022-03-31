WWE Hall of Famer questions whether Bayley will bring back former persona

Could Bayley go old school when she returns to WWE?

The WWE Universe is expecting Bayley back on RAW or SmackDown sooner rather than later, but what persona will they see from her upon her return?

On social media this afternoon, a fan tagged WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus and Bayley in an appreciative tweet. Stratus replied to the tweet by openly wondering if the former SmackDown Women's Champion would ever return to her more bubbly and optimistic character.

"I think the hugger is deceased atm. Or is she @itsBaylelyWWE?" Trish Stratus tweeted.

As of this writing, Stratus hasn't received an answer to her question.

When will Bayley return to WWE programming?

Many members of the WWE Universe were hopeful that Bayley would return to RAW or SmackDown in time for WrestleMania 38, but evidently, it's most likely not happening at this point.

With any luck, WWE is keeping her return a secret, and she could be back as soon as the RAW or SmackDown after WrestleMania next week if she's been cleared to return.

A big benefit for Bayley upon her return is that she was injured during the 2021 WWE Draft, so she wasn't placed on RAW or SmackDown. This allows the company to put her on whichever brand they believe she could make the greatest impact on upon her return to the squared circle.

There is plenty of need to fill out the women's divisions on both RAW and SmackDown right now, so it's impossible to determine where WWE will want to place her when the time comes to do so.

What do you make of Trish Stratus' comments? Would you like to see a return of the hugger character in the future? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

