"True queen miss you" - Female WWE Superstar reacts to Mandy Rose's stunning photo promoting her FanTime after being fired

A few weeks ago, Mandy Rose was surprisingly fired by WWE after dropping the NXT Women's Championship.

The former Golden Goddess lost the title to Roxanne Perez. Following this, reports emerged that the promotion had let Rose go due to a dispute over her FanTime presence. The officials allegedly felt they were "put in a tough position" regarding Mandy's content on the platform.

Weeks after her release, the former WWE star promoted her FanTime by posting a stunning photo on Twitter. Reacting to the same, Cora Jade sent a heartfelt message to her former colleague.

"@WWE_MandyRose True queen miss you," wrote Cora Jade.

Check out Cora Jade's tweet below:

Jade and Rose have previously shared screens in WWE. The young WWE star also assisted Rose in retaining her NXT Women's Championship against Roxanne Perez.

Booker T recently claimed that Mandy Rose made the wrong decision by choosing her page over her WWE career

Mandy Rose's WWE release sent shockwaves through the professional wrestling industry. The decision surprised the WWE Universe.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Hall of Famer Booker T briefly spoke about Rose making a million dollars within a month after her release from WWE.

"Million dollars is a lot of money. But, like I say, a million dollars ain't gonna take care of you for a solid year if you're living large... A million dollars, I say congratulations first of all, but the question was, 'do I think she made the right or the wrong decision?' The decision to actually go that route. I think it was the wrong decision and I stand by that," he said.

Mandy Rose currently seems to be focusing on her ventures outside of WWE. She has not ruled out a return to the professional wrestling industry and is yet to break her silence over the subject.

Her now-former Toxic Attraction stablemates Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne are still working under WWE. Both will participate in a 20-woman Battle Royale next week to determine the next contender for the NXT Women's Championship.

Do you think Rose should return to professional wrestling? Sound off in the comment section below.

