"Tune in to the draft" - Former WWE Champion sends message ahead of SmackDown

A former WWE Champion has sent out a message ahead of the start of the draft tonight on SmackDown.

The WWE Draft is an exciting time of the year for wrestling fans because it means that the shows are about to change. A superstar could be lost in the shuffle on RAW but could get the big break they have been waiting for if they are drafted to SmackDown and given a fresh start. The draft shakes up the roster by having superstars switch brands and possibly make their main roster debuts if they are drafted from NXT.

Ahead of the first night of the WWE Draft, The Miz took to Twitter to wonder where he would be drafted. The former WWE Champion lost two impromptu matches at WrestleMania 39 even though he was only supposed to host the Premium Live Event.

"Where am I going, RAW or SmackDown? Am I staying on RAW? Of course, I am staying on RAW. But who knows? Because let's face it, I have literally been drafted so many times that I can't even count. Will it be RAW or will it be SmackDown? Tune in to the draft," said The A-Lister. [00:01 - 00:15]

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long praises The Miz

Wrestling legend Teddy Long recently had kind words about his time working with The Miz and John Morrison.

The A-Lister and John Morrison were a popular tag team for a while before the company decided to split them up. Morrison was released during the pandemic and recently picked up his first victory as a boxer.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Teddy recalled meeting the WrestleMania 39 host before he made it to the main roster.

"Oh yeah, man, I had a great time with both of them. In fact, I had the chance to meet The Miz way before I met John Morrison. The Miz came up through Tough Enough, and also he went to the school of Deep South (Wrestling). So basically, that's where he got all of his training. And then he got up to the big card on RAW and SmackDown. So The Miz was always a great guy to work with," said Teddy Long. [2:54 - 3:16]

The WWE Draft kicks off tonight on SmackDown in Corpus Christi, Texas. Only time will tell which brand each superstar will wind up on following the draft.

