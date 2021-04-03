Twitter erupts as WWE announces Chris Jericho's Broken Skull Sessions appearance

Chris Jericho's appearance on Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions is quite possibly the most significant pro-wrestling announcement of 2021 so far.
It began with WWE teasing Jericho's appearance on the show to create some buzz among the WWE Universe. The WWE Network's official Twitter handle announced just hours ago that fans can witness the former AEW Champion's candid chat with Austin on April 11, 2021.
Chris Jericho has been with AEW since the very beginning. The wrestling legend has done it all and was the very first AEW World Champion. He has been taking shots at WWE ever since AEW presented its first show, "Double Or Nothing", in 2019.
AEW has done business with several top promotions over the past few months. Fans of the promotion are aware AEW has been engaged in business with IMPACT Wrestling and NJPW for a while now.
No one imagined in their wildest dreams that they would ever get to see such a massive crossover. WWE EVP Triple H had a lot to say about Chris Jericho's appearance on Broken Skull Sessions.
The former world champion stated that WWE is open for business with anyone:
"We're open for business. We've said it a million times on things. Vince has been very adamant about that. We're open for business, whatever is best for business for WWE. Whoever that is."
Chris Jericho also had an interesting reaction to the big announcement on his official Instagram handle:
Chris Jericho's Broken Skull Sessions appearance sent Twitter into a frenzy
Pro-wrestling fans on social media were left in disbelief when WWE announced Chris Jericho's appearance on Broken Skull Sessions on its official Twitter handle. Many took to Twitter to post their reactions to the huge announcement. Check out some of the most notable tweets:
What was your immediate reaction to WWE's announcement about Chris Jericho's appearance on Broken Skull Sessions? Sound off in the comments.