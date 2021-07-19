Reactions to John Cena's return to WWE

Sixteen-time world champion John Cena made his stunning return to WWE at the Money In The Bank pay-per-view after the main event saw Universal Champion Roman Reigns successfully defend his title against Edge.

Cena was last seen wrestling in a WWE ring when he lost to "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt at Wrestlemania 36. Since then, he has teased a return multiple times. Needless to say, the live crowd went ballistic when the Leader of Cenation made his long-awaited return.

It has long been rumored that John Cena will eventually be making his return to feature in the main event at SummerSlam against the Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.

The Tribal Chief has beaten almost everyone on the SmackDown roster and has had a dominant run since his Universal Championship victory last year. He has conquered the likes of Edge, Daniel Bryan, Rey Mysterio, and Cesaro.

The stare-down by Roman to close out Money In The Bank suggests that he could indeed be set to defend his title against Cena at SummerSlam. It will be interesting to see how WWE builds on to the match. It will also be noteworthy to see if Edge or Seth Rollins have any sort of involvement with the storyline.

The last time Cena and Roman faced each other in a one-on-one match was back at No Mercy 2016 when the latter was able to secure a win. But this time the stakes will be higher as Cena will be gunning for a record seventeenth world title.

Twitter reacts to John Cena's return

John Cena is the most polarized superstar in WWE history. However, his latest return has been well received by both his admirers and detractors alike. Below are some of the reactions from Twitter on John Cena's return.

Me after taking 10 minutes to digest that John Cena is back: pic.twitter.com/xvqemrmQtm — Nathan Frazer (@WWEFrazer) July 19, 2021

John Cena is back in #WWE, returning at #MITB to confront Roman Reigns.



I know we haven’t heard loud loud pops for a while now, but that was something else. One of the loudest pops I can remember hearing.



An all time memorable #WWE angle 👏 pic.twitter.com/EK7l8bpcyC — Louis Dangoor (@TheLouisDangoor) July 19, 2021

john cena after collecting money from fast & furious 9, WWE, and Suicide Squad https://t.co/A9sjx3TmyT pic.twitter.com/s60qnok3rB — Creflo Hndrxx 🐐 (@likeCreflo) July 19, 2021

What a way to end the show, John Cena vs Roman Reigns is really happening.



THIS WAS GREAT! #MITB pic.twitter.com/YXDIZX2aAi — Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) July 19, 2021

Seeing John cena before today vs seeing John cena now. #MITB pic.twitter.com/nZbB26VgFC — Footballfan23578 (@Footbal82765042) July 19, 2021

John Cena vs Roman Reigns - Summerslam 2021

-

It's happening! pic.twitter.com/uDqbpHBLO1 — SuperkickStudios (@SuprkickStudios) July 19, 2021

Vince and WWE management after making Cena v Reigns and Rollins v Edge for SummerSlam: pic.twitter.com/HfMMuXVgvP — 😈 💫 (@The__Realest4) July 19, 2021

What was your reaction to Cena's return? Do you think he will be able to dethrone Roman and claim the elusive seventeenth world title? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

