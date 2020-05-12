Twitter Reacts to WWE RAW (11th May 2020): Becky Lynch, Mick Foley and others comment on tonight's episode
- Everyone showered their love for Becky Lynch while Seth Rollins' actions on RAW caught everyone off guard.
- Here's a look at the best reactions from Superstars and fans on tonight's RAW.
It was an emotional night on RAW as we saw Becky Lynch announce that she is pregnant and will be taking a hiatus from WWE. The Man came out with the Women's Money In The Bank briefcase and revealed to Asuka that the match last night was actually for the RAW Women's Championship.
The Man would then reveal the good news to everyone and said goodbye to us for now. Bobby Lashley continued his mean streak by decimating Humberto Carrillo. There was mutiny in Zelina Vega's faction as Austin Theory, Andrade, and Angel Garza were fighting amongst themselves.
Garza faced off against Akira Tozawa and made quick work of him. Before there was another war of words between the teammates, Drew McIntyre made his way and laid out Theory and Garza before challenging Andrade for a match on RAW.
The WWE Champion survived an assault on his left arm by the US titleholder and emerged victoriously. He also revealed, next week he will challenge King Corbin to a match on RAW.
We had a special edition of A Moment of Bliss on RAW which saw the IIconics return and challenge the Women's Tag Team Champions to a match. After a few underhand tactics, Billie Kay & Peyton Royce marked their RAW return with a win.
R-Truth's troubles with Lashley and MVP continued as The All Mighty dismantled him and teased a new alliance.
In another tag team match, we saw Seth Rollins completely snap and destroy WWE legend Rey Mysterio and injure him severely. The Monday Night Messiah seemed like he was possessed and showed that he has not fully recovered from last night's loss.
The Viking Raiders and Street Profits engaged in a basketball match where Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins trumped Erik and Ivar. However, their celebrations were short-lived as The Raiders showed off their true skills on the court and revealed they were better than the RAW Tag Team Champions in this department as well.
Shayna Baszler was in a foul mood all day and she even threw shade at Becky Lynch's announcement on RAW. She was confronted by Natalya who also felt the brunt of the attack from the Queen of Spades. Baszler defeated her in the ring and left RAW with her head held high.
The final segment on RAW saw Randy Orton and Edge come face-to-face. At first, we thought The Viper was going to be a gentleman and accept his defeat at WrestleMania 36. But the former WWE Champion proceeded to fire shots at the Rated-R Superstar and challenged him to a match at Backlash.
The fans and Superstars were buzzing about Becky Lynch and her announcement on RAW and the show as a whole.
So, let's look at the top reactions from tonight's RAW.