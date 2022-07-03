"Instant Bray Wyatt vibes" - Twitter confused after WWE airs cryptic vignette at Money in the Bank

Fans briefly got excited over a potential Bray Wyatt return after WWE aired a mysterious video package at Money in the Bank. It was eerily similar to the former superstar's vignettes, which is where the buzz came from.

The clip featured a male star walking to creepy music, with some interesting visuals. This included a pair of wrestling boots, a gold medal, and a license plate, among other things.

Several Twitter users seemed to believe the Money in the Bank video package was signaling Bray Wyatt's return to WWE. Responses ranged from hopeful to speculative, as it was ultimately determined that the two-time Universal Champion might not be the subject.

Check out some of the responses:

Lemar @AFCLEM14 @WWE imagine if this person debuts at summerslam, 3 years after a certain person debuted @WWE imagine if this person debuts at summerslam, 3 years after a certain person debuted👀👀

Rick Ucchino @RickUcchino I will seriously cry happy, happy tears if Bray Wyatt comes back to WWE. Cannot and will not get my hopes up though. I will seriously cry happy, happy tears if Bray Wyatt comes back to WWE. Cannot and will not get my hopes up though.

This fan of The Fiend got quite excited.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



What we thinking?



#MITB That eerie video package that aired gave me instant Bray Wyatt vibes..What we thinking? That eerie video package that aired gave me instant Bray Wyatt vibes..What we thinking?#MITB

Other options included Gable Steveson because of the gold medal and WWE Hall of Famer Edge. Either option may prove disappointing for fans, as the video package felt like a tease that Bray Wyatt was returning.

Ethan @EthanTSantos @WWE Man we all hopin for the fiend and it probably Gable Stevonson SMH @WWE Man we all hopin for the fiend and it probably Gable Stevonson SMH

Kris (Titus) @titus757 @WWE Everyone (including myself) expecting/hoping for Bray but those also looked like medals so it might be Gable Steveson. Dude is instantly not going to be over because he isn’t who everybody wants it to be @WWE Everyone (including myself) expecting/hoping for Bray but those also looked like medals so it might be Gable Steveson. Dude is instantly not going to be over because he isn’t who everybody wants it to be 😅

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps @myrofr First thought Bray but when you look more into it’s gotta be Edge @myrofr First thought Bray but when you look more into it’s gotta be Edge

👑𝔸𝕕𝕒𝕞 𝔾𝕠𝕝𝕕𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕘👑 @adamgoldberg28 on this day, I see clearly, everything has come to life #MITB on this day, I see clearly, everything has come to life 🎵on this day, I see clearly, everything has come to life🎵 #MITB https://t.co/KCyuDDuweA

Potential spoiler on whose vignette it was at WWE Money in the Bank

Following all the speculation over who it would be, there is an update over who the cryptic video package was for. According to Fightful, it is indeed Edge who is behind the clip. A few Twitter users did guess that The Rated R Superstar was the one.

The visuals were references to some of his past rivals, including Kurt Angle, Dudley Boyz, and Eddie Guerrero, among others. It remains to be seen, though, what the significance of these easter eggs will be as Edge returns to television following Money in the Bank.

He was last seen on RAW four weeks ago as he got kicked out of his Judgment Day faction by Damian Priest, Finn Balor, and Rhea Ripley. The vignette seems to be the first hint towards his comeback as a babyface and deliver the ultimate payback on the heel trio.

It will be interesting to see how WWE books the post-Money in the Bank episode of RAW, with SummerSlam swiftly approaching.

