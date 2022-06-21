"Trash to Trash"-Twitter unhappy as Bruce Prichard reportedly replaces WWE Executive in backstage role

WWE fans responded to reports claiming John Laurinaitis was put on 'administrative leave' with Bruce Prichard coming in as the interim Head of Talent Relations.
One of the biggest controversies currently making the rounds involves Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis. The former Chairman allegedly paid $3 million to a former employee to cover up an affair. With Johnny Ace's name also involved, his future with the company seems uncertain.
After RAW this week, Fightful reported that Bruce Prichard is now the interim Head of Talent Relations. While the news of Laurinaitis going on administrative leave is not public, the talent are aware.
It didn't take long for Twitter to explode with their not-so-pleasant reactions. Check them out below:
John Laurinaitis was reportedly absent from last week's SmackDown and tonight's RAW. Dave Meltzer initially reported that although he wasn't scheduled for last week, it may cause some concern if the executive isn't present on Monday.
John Laurinaitis' future with WWE could be uncertain
Even before the news of him taking administrative leave, Laurinaitis' future with the company had not looked the best, especially with the allegations made public.
A recent report from Fightful claimed that Laurinaitis would be gone from the company since Vince McMahon is just using him as his latest scapegoat.
Backstage reactions following the news reported that the talents were celebrating as they awaited Laurinaitis' impending departure from the company. However, with Bruce Prichard in charge, talents are still not in the best mood.
Many of Fightful's sources stated that him being part of creative and talent relations would make it difficult for talents to approach either.
As mentioned earlier, nothing has been confirmed by WWE itself. But with Laurinaitis not showing up in the latest shows, it's truly a wonder how the future of the executive will turn out.
What happened when Stone Cold Steve Austin was asked to feud with 3 50+ year-old men? Find out here.