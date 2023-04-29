Two former top WWE SmackDown Superstars had real-life heat before recently burying the hatchet

Former Divas Champion Kaitlyn (Celeste Bonin) recently discussed her relationship with her former WWE co-workers, disclosing that she had real-life heat with Layla.

Kaitlyn signed with the Stamford-based company in 2010. She joined SmackDown the following year after winning the third season of NXT. The 36-year-old shared the SmackDown locker room with several divas at the time, including LayCool, Kelly Kelly, and AJ Lee.

In a recent interview with Cafe de Rene, a fan asked Kaitlyn about the Divas she did not get along with during her WWE run. The former Divas Champion disclosed that she struggled to connect with several co-workers.

"I struggled a lot just with feeling like I could even talk to a few groups of women like, you know, when I first came up and I got this spot on SmackDown, LayCool were like they were everything, Layla and Michelle McCool and that was super tough. And Barbie (Kelly Kelly) was there and she was always really sweet to me, but it was just weird. And it was like my own constructs, my belief in myself and whether I should be there or not. So, I struggled to connect with a lot of them that were there before me," she said. [1:18:10 to 1:18:44]

Kaitlyn then explained that she and Layla, specifically, did not see eye to eye in the locker room.

"But I think Layla and I had a difficult time kind of seeing eye to eye. (...) I would say that Layla and I we were the most at odds and now we've kind of laid that all to rest and it's dope," she added. [1:18:47 to 1:20:27]

The two former WWE Divas Champions have buried the hatchet

While they did not have the best relationship while being active in-ring performers in the Stamford-based company, Kaitlyn and Layla later buried the hatchet.

During the same interview with Rene Dupree, Kaitlyn disclosed that she and Layla connected after meeting at events outside of WWE.

"What's cool is in like these later years, I've seen her at different shows. (...) And the guy that I was doing a bunch of shows with, he started bringing Layla and so there was a couple of that, that we were at together and it was like the first time that we talked in, you know, since I left (...) We connected and we exchanged numbers and we just kinda sh*t was like water under the bridge. Because thinking about that stuff, we were just like in two totally different spots in our lives, both like really needing and wanting our careers to be something for ourselves individually and really like understanding that and seeing that in each other, especially now," she explained. [1:18:51 to 1:19:38]

