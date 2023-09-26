Two former top WWE Superstars' 10+ years of real-life heat finally ends in tears

Former WWE United States Champion Ken Anderson (Mr. Kennedy) recently revealed that he had buried the hatchet with multi-time Tag Team Champion Bob Holly.

Anderson joined the Stamford-based company in early 2005. Later that year, he made his main roster debut. Although the 47-year-old initially became a close friend of Holly, their relationship later turned sour. In 2009, the 60-year-old accused the former United States Champion of influencing his release from WWE in a shoot interview.

Speaking on Cafe de Rene, Anderson recently disclosed that his real-life heat with Holly ended a few years ago. The two met at an event where they buried the hatchet.

"[Did you guys patch things up?] We did. The thing was like before all that occurred, we were pretty close, like, we rode together. There was a period of time where it was like me, him, and Randy that were riding every week. Santino and Cody Rhodes would sometimes jump in that car, too."

The former United States Champion added:

"But then that whole thing kinda went down. For whatever reason, he thought for a long time that I had something to do with him getting fired, which I didn't. I went out of my way to, like, you know, to keep locker room stuff in the locker room. But just, yeah, I ran into him maybe two or three years ago at a show, and we (...) We kissed and hugged [and] had a little cry together." [1:36:28 - 1:37:25]

Ken Anderson and Bob Holly almost came to blows, recalls ex-WWE star

During a previous episode of Cafe de Rene, former Tag Team Champion Paul London recalled Bob Holly and Ken Anderson almost getting into a physical altercation.

London claimed Anderson brought a female fan to the hotel catering at a European tour, which did not sit well with Holly. The two later had a confrontation backstage.

"They got into a huge face-to-face argument in the back, too, after this. But when we got to the building at catering, I remember Bob had sectioned, like he had written paid signs on paper and he brought it into catering in the back at the building. He put it on the back of a chair, and it was like, 'Kennedy,' and then he put 'Kennedy's rat' on the back of the other chair. And Ken walked in, he saw that, and like he got all pissed off, and I guess he said something to Bob and like they almost went to blows. I mean, Bob would've probably beat the sh*t out of him," London said.

